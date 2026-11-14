Haryana: Six development projects worth ₹54 crore approved for government colleges in Mahendergarh

The Haryana government has granted administrative approval for six infrastructure development projects worth ₹54.5 crore in government colleges across Mahendergarh district, state health minister Aarti Singh Rao said on Thursday. The government has also permitted expenditure of ₹25.3 crore to expedite ongoing projects and clear pending liabilities. (HT File)

The projects, aimed at improving educational infrastructure and providing modern facilities to students, include construction of additional classrooms, science blocks, a library and a multipurpose hall. The government has also permitted expenditure of ₹25.3 crore to expedite ongoing projects and clear pending liabilities.

Thanking chief minister Nayab Saini for the approvals, Rao said the state government was committed to strengthening educational infrastructure and ensuring quality education and better facilities for students.

She said the higher education department allowed expenditure of 30% of the ₹84.6 crore budget available for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2026-27, amounting to ₹25.3 crore. The allocation would help accelerate ongoing construction works in government colleges and facilitate clearance of pending payments, she added.

Under the approved projects, eight additional classrooms and a science block will be constructed at Government Women’s College, Mahendragarh, at a cost of ₹15.2 crore. Government College, Nangal Chaudhary, will get a modern library and teaching block at a cost of ₹12.3 crore. At Government College, Ateli, ₹1.4 crore has been approved towards the revised cost of the science block. Another ₹20.5 crore has been sanctioned for a new building comprising 29 classrooms, while ₹4 crore has been approved towards the revised cost of a multipurpose hall.

At Government College, Narnaul, a boundary wall, guard room and main entrance gate will be constructed at a cost of ₹94.5lakh. Rao said the projects would directly benefit thousands of students, particularly girls, by providing better classrooms, modern academic infrastructure and an improved learning environment.

She said the government aimed to ensure that students in rural areas and smaller towns had access to educational facilities comparable to those available in bigger cities. Investment in education was an investment in the state’s future, she added.