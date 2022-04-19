Haryana team visits Golden Temple to take holy water for 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur
: A team of Haryana government led by the state sports minister and youth affairs Sandeep Singh on Monday visited the Golden Temple here to take the holy water for the celebrations of 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur to be held at Panipat on April 24.
The team, including Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia and additional principal secretary to chief minister Amit Agrawal paid obeisance at the Golden Temple before collecting the water.
Sandeep Singh said that the anniversary will be celebrated in a grand manner in Sector-13,17 of Panipat.
“We really feel fortunate as we got a chance to bring this holy water to Haryana. Under the leadership of the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the state government has been celebrating the birth and death anniversaries of the gurus of all religions in a grand manner and now the 400th prakash purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur is being celebrated,” Singh said.
He said that for this programme, the CM would also send an invitation to his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.
The team also visited the gurdwara Guru Ka Mahal, the birthplace of Guru Tegh Bahadur.
-
Medical negligence: State consumer panel asks doctor to pay over ₹45L
The State Consumer Disputes Commission Redressal Commission has fined Dr Amrita Rai of Srijan Hospital, Kasaya Road, Padraun Kishi Nagar, ₹15,39,752 with interest @ 10% from 1.12.2020 till the date of actual payment and also directed to pay Rs30 lakh to one Sunila Sharma for mental torture, anxiety, harassment, and also to bear costs of the case with interest @ 10% from 1.12.2021.
-
Masks mandatory again in Gurugram, Faridabad as Covid-19 cases rise
As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in the National Capital Region, the Haryana government announced on Monday that wearing masks is mandatory again in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar. Additional chief secretary for health, Rajeev Arora, said that those found without a mask in public will have to pay a fine of ₹500 from Tuesday. The district also reported 136 recoveries, taking the tally of active cases to 781.
-
Commuters in a jam as protesters block, threaten to bulldoze Ghamroj toll plaza
Commuters were stuck on Sohna Road and Golf Course Extension Road during peak hour traffic on Monday morning after police diverted vehicles due to a protest by locals against the newly opened Ghamroj toll plaza. According to authorities, hundreds of residents from nearby villages gathered at the toll plaza around 9am and protested for three hours.
-
Into the second half of April, Lucknow bakes at 43 degrees Celsius
Lucknow recorded the season's hottest day with the temperature soaring to 43.1 degrees Celsius on Monday, 4.6 degrees above normal. The highest temperature in April was 45 degrees Celsius, recorded on April 30, 1999. Last year, the hottest day was April 29 when the temperature was recorded at 41.9 degrees Celsius. The mercury in Sultanpur and Jhansi touched 44.4 degrees Celsius. Taj city Agra recorded a maximum temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius.
-
Masks mandatory again in four NCR districts of Haryana
Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Monday said in view of increasing cases of Covid, wearing face masks was made mandatory in four NCR districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar. Additional chief secretary for health Rajeev Arora said those found without a mask in public will have to pay a fine of ₹500 from Tuesday. The state has a Covid positivity rate of 3.22%.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics