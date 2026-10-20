Haryana: Three held with over 1 lakh intoxicant tablets, capsules in Sirsa

The Sirsa crime investigation agency (CIA) police have arrested three youths and seized 1,00,155 intoxicant tablets and capsules, worth around ₹50 lakh, from a shop near Kabir Chowk in the grain market area, police said.

Saharan said the district police were conducting a sustained campaign against drug trafficking and warned that those involved in the illegal sale of intoxicant medicines would face strict action. (HT Photo)

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The seized contraband includes 97,170 tramadol tablets and 2,985 pregabalin capsules, said superintendent of police Deepak Saharan.

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The arrests followed a tip-off received by a CIA team led by inspector Ravinder Singh, which was patrolling the grain market area. Acting on the information that three youths were allegedly preparing to sell intoxicant medicines near Kabir Chowk, the team reached the spot and detained them. A search led to the recovery of the medicines, police said.

The accused have been identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Ward 18, Ekta Nagar, Sirsa, currently living in Shamshabad Patti; Ajay Kumar, son of Chiman Lal, a resident of Ekta Nagar; and Sagar Kumar, son of Vijay Kumar, a resident of Inderpuri locality, Sirsa.

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{{^usCountry}} The police called drug inspector Sunil Kumar to the spot for examination of the seized medicines and further action under the relevant rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police called drug inspector Sunil Kumar to the spot for examination of the seized medicines and further action under the relevant rules. {{/usCountry}}

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Saharan said the district police were conducting a sustained campaign against drug trafficking and warned that those involved in the illegal sale of intoxicant medicines would face strict action.