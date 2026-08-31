Haryana to monitor every pregnancy through SAMRIDDHI portal: Saini

The Haryana government has ordered the mandatory registration of every pregnant woman on the ‘SAMRIDDHI’ portal to ensure they are monitored throughout pregnancy, reducing maternal and neonatal mortality and ensuring timely, quality healthcare services during and after pregnancy, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday.

The CM said the pregnant women will be provided a unique ‘SAMRIDDHI ID’, enabling all health information related to her pregnancy to be securely maintained at a single place. (HT File)

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Saini said that the ‘SAMRIDDHI’ portal, state-level command centre and 102 maternal and child health call centre will be integrated to ensure better healthcare services for pregnant women, timely identification of high-risk pregnancies and prompt referral to higher-level health facilities whenever required.

“Through ‘SAMRIDDHI’, better coordination will be ensured at the district and state levels to facilitate the referral of high-risk pregnant women to appropriate health institutions,” Saini said, adding that birth registration will also be linked with the ‘SAMRIDDHI ID’ to facilitate better monitoring.

“The government’s objective is not merely to collect data, but to ensure that every pregnant woman receives the right healthcare service at the right time,” he said.

The CM said the pregnant women will be provided a unique ‘SAMRIDDHI ID’, enabling all health information related to her pregnancy to be securely maintained at a single place. The system will cover women receiving treatment at government hospitals as well as private hospitals and medical colleges.

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{{^usCountry}} “Irrespective of the hospital where a woman receives treatment, her essential health information will be updated on the portal through her ‘SAMRIDDHI ID’, ensuring the availability of a comprehensive digital record of her pregnancy,” Saini said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Irrespective of the hospital where a woman receives treatment, her essential health information will be updated on the portal through her ‘SAMRIDDHI ID’, ensuring the availability of a comprehensive digital record of her pregnancy,” Saini said. {{/usCountry}}

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While women with high-risk pregnancies will be contacted at regular intervals, Saini said that emphasis will be laid on 100% registration of pregnancies, active monitoring of high-risk pregnant women, timely referrals, institutional deliveries and continuous monitoring of newborns.

A 102 maternal and child health call centre will be established at the state level and trained nurses at the centre will provide health-related guidance to pregnant women and assist them in reaching the appropriate health facility.

Saini assured that ‘SAMRIDDHI’ will serve as a protective shield for every pregnant woman and her child, ensuring continuity of healthcare services throughout pregnancy, during delivery and in the post-partum period, while enabling timely identification of any potential health risk.

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