Sat, Sept 06, 2025
Haryana: Two get life term for murdering Jind shopkeeper in 2018

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 03:26 am IST

A police spokesperson said that the body of the shopkeeper was found on Gurthali road and he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons.

A local court in Jind on Friday convicted two persons in connection with the murder of a shopkeeper seven years ago. The additional district and sessions judge Jaibir Singh convicted Narwana resident Kamal and Panipat native Arun to life term for killing shopkeeper Baljeet in February 2018. The judge also imposed a fine of 35,000 on each.

“Two accused were arrested for killing the shopkeeper over some personal enmity,” the spokesperson said.

