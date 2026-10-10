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Haryana: Two women from erstwhile Jind royal family booked for land fraud

A sase has been registered under Sections related to cheating and criminal conspiracy of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the Information Technology Act

Published on: Oct 10, 2026, 07:55:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, ROHTAK
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The Jind police have booked two women linked to the erstwhile princely state of Jind, Indrajit Kaur and her daughter-in-law Harsimran Kaur, along with three others in a land fraud case involving alleged tampering with digital land records.

Calling the allegations false, Rani Indrajit Kaur said the FIR was an attempt to defame the Jind royal family. (HT File)
Calling the allegations false, Rani Indrajit Kaur said the FIR was an attempt to defame the Jind royal family. (HT File)

The FIR was registered at Jind city police station on October 8 on a complaint by Abhimanyu Singh, also known as Abhimanyu Chaudhary, a Delhi High Court advocate and resident of Rambir Colony of Jind. Municipal council secretary Sumit Dahiya, patwari Naresh Chahal and contractor Subhash of Ramrai village have also been named in the case.

According to the information from the police, a case has been registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 336(3) (making a false document), 340 (using a forged document as genuine) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the Information Technology Act.

According to the complaint, Abhimanyu’s grandfather purchased a 50-kanal-and-two-marla farmhouse on Apollo Road in 1965. The property is now held by Abhimanyu and his family.

He further alleged that two attempts were made to register the property at the tehsil office on the basis of forged documents, but registration was not completed in either case and has now sought a high-level inquiry.

According to city police station inspector Praveen Kumar, further action would be taken in accordance with the law after the investigation.

However, in her interaction with the media Indrajit Kaur has denied the allegations, describing the discrepancy as a technical error rather than deliberate tampering. She said the dispute involved two adjoining properties. According to her, her family had applied for a property ID for khasra number 64, but an error while capturing satellite images resulted in the neighbouring property being linked to their name.

Calling the allegations false, Rani Indrajit Kaur said the FIR was an attempt to defame the Jind royal family.

 
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