Haryana: UP Police initiates process to attach gangster’s property wanted in Ankit Balyan murder case

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday visited Karnal to attach the property of an accused wanted in connection with the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan, who was shot dead in Shamli district on August 26.

Anki Balyan (HT File)

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The accused identified as Aryan Sandhu, a resident of Kalandari Gate in Karnal is slated to be among the two shooters allegedly behind the cold-blooded murder outside a gym in the bordering district.

Police said that Sandhu is also among three Haryana-based criminals, who were declared proclaimed offenders (POs) by a local court for failing to appear before the police.

The UP Police have also announced a reward of ₹1 lakh each for any tip leading to their arrest.

On the day, the police team from Shamli police station arrived at the residence of Sandhu to attach his property, as per court orders, in assistance with the Karnal police.

The team first conducted a search operation at the house after which they carried out the attachment proceedings of the belongings and took most of them to UP.

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{{^usCountry}} Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar from Karnal city police station said, “A UP police team arrived here with a court order to attach the property of Aryan Sandhu, accused in the murder of singer Ankit Balyan. The Karnal police provided all assistance to them,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar from Karnal city police station said, “A UP police team arrived here with a court order to attach the property of Aryan Sandhu, accused in the murder of singer Ankit Balyan. The Karnal police provided all assistance to them,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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