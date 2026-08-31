Haryana wrestlers’ allegations made me famous across country: Brij Bhushan

Former Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday said that allegations made by some women wrestlers from Haryana gave him nationwide recognition, and that he is therefore not angry with them.

Speaking about his own life, Brij Bhushan said he had faced many hardships but never gave up. (HT File)

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Addressing a gathering at a function in Pathera village of Mahendragarh district, organised to welcome international kabaddi player Sachin Tanwar after his promotion as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Rajasthan Police, Brij Bhushan cited the Ramayana, saying that just as Kaikeyi’s role led to king Ram being recognised as Lord Ram, the wrestlers’ charges had made him known across the country. “They made me famous, so there is no need to be angry,” he said.

He also claimed that the same women wrestlers who were earlier honoured at events and received lakhs of rupees now struggle even for small amounts and are no longer invited. Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court had acquitted Brij Bhushan on August 3 in the sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about his own life, Brij Bhushan said he had faced many hardships but never gave up. He said he had performed the last rites of his five brothers and a young son, seen his house collapse and that the first case registered against him was related to the demolition of his home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about his own life, Brij Bhushan said he had faced many hardships but never gave up. He said he had performed the last rites of his five brothers and a young son, seen his house collapse and that the first case registered against him was related to the demolition of his home. {{/usCountry}}

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Sachin Tanwar from Mahendragarh has played in the Pro Kabaddi League for Gujarat Giants, Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas. He captained India to gold at the Junior Asian Championship and has been appointed DSP in Rajasthan Police under the sports quota.