Haryana’s daughters in shadow of son obsession

The crisp air and bright February morning sun filter into a smoke-filled, dingy courtyard where sisters—ranging from toddlers to teenagers—flit in and out of a doorless room. A single curtain serves as the only shield for their privacy. It is 9am, and the home of 38-year-old Sanjay Kumar is buzzing. Most of his daughters are dressed in maroon and white uniforms, hurrying to get ready for school. One-month old Dilkhush is the centre of attraction as his sisters play with him before heading to school while proud parents Sunita Devi and Sanjay Kumar look on at their house in Dhani Bhojraj village of Fatehabad district. (Photos: Ravi Kumar/HT)

The eldest, 17-year-old Sarina, is preparing for her Class 12 political science pre-board exam at the village government school. Her sister, 16-year-old Amrita, is hunched over a chulha, blowing life into the embers of an earthen furnace. “The younger ones get mid-day meals at school; this is for the elder ones,” Amrita says, stirring a thin gravy of green peas and onions.

“We’ve run out of gas,” Sanjay explains, gesturing toward an empty cylinder. His gaze quickly shifts to the colorful balloons clinging to the bare, grey walls. On January 4, at a private hospital in Fatehabad, Sunita Devi gave birth to the couple’s 11th child, a son named Dilkhush. He follows 10 daughters.

“We had a grand welcome for him, complete with a DJ, when he came home,” Sanjay says, his face beaming as he shows videos of the celebrations. “You can see, all my daughters are happy too that they’ve finally got a brother.” He calls out to his wife, 37-year-old Sunita Devi, for a family photo. Sunita emerges, cradling the infant. “The village women who used to taunt me for only giving birth to daughters also danced and celebrated with us,” she says.

The family’s matriarch, Maya, 60, echoes the sentiment of relief. She looks after the younger granddaughters, including the youngest girl, Vaishali, who is barely a year old. “The family is now complete,” she says. “Pota toh chahiye, ji toh karre hi hai. Merre man ki icha ab poori hui. (A grandson was needed; my wish has finally been fulfilled.)”

Meanwhile, Sarina hopes her family will support her dream of joining the police, which would require moving outside the village for college. “Everyone wants a brother. We missed having one during festivals like Rakshabandhan. Bhai toh hona chahiye. Gaon mein toh aisi hi soch hai (A brother is a must; that’s just how people think in the village),” she says. While her parents claim they will support her education because she is “good at studies”, the conversation is abruptly cut short. When asked if she, too, would prefer a son over a daughter, her mother interjects, reminding her she is running late for school.

The financial reality of the household stands in stark contrast to the festive atmosphere. Sanjay, a labourer at a nearby plywood factory, also owns two buffaloes and lives in a house inherited from his father. However, the pursuit of a male heir has come with a heavy price tag. “I have a loan of ₹3 lakh to pay off,” Sanjay admits. He previously worked as a contractual field worker, but after the pandemic, both he and Sunita turned to manual labour under the Centre’s rural guarantee scheme to keep the kitchen running.

“I’ve worked in cotton fields until I was six months pregnant,” says Sunita, looking at her son. She recalls the moment of his birth: “I cried in relief and joy.” On a shelf above her, her daughters’ trophies won in kho-kho and folk-dance competitions are now crowded by the newborn’s toys.

The power dynamics within the household remain strictly traditional. When asked if she has a say in family decisions, Sunita offers a practiced response.

“It was my own wish. There was no pressure. Daughters go away to another house after marriage. A son is our hope in old age,” she says. Her limitations are revealed when she admits that neither she nor her daughters are permitted to go to the village market, even for basic necessities.

“He gets us everything we need,” she says, referring to Sanjay. Regarding the future of her 10 daughters, her outlook is one of resignation: “Kismat ka inhe milega ji (They will get whatever is in their destiny).”