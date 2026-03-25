HC flags organised dog-fighting in Punjab, Haryana; questions enforcement gaps

Evidence placed before the high court has revealed the continued operation of organised dog-fighting networks across parts of Punjab and Haryana, raising serious concerns about enforcement gaps despite legal provisions. The high court was told recently that dog fights are being conducted in farmhouses and private premises in Punjab and Haryana, often accompanied by high-stakes betting reportedly ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹20 lakh, with participation from organised groups. (HT file photo)

The public interest litigation filed by the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) recently documented multiple instances of illegal dog fighting through news reports, event posters, video evidence, and on-ground documentation.

The petition highlighted that dog fights are being conducted in farmhouses and private premises, often accompanied by high-stakes betting reportedly ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹20 lakh, with participation from organised groups. In several instances, event posters and online communications openly advertised dog fights, including entry fees and rewards. Video evidence submitted to the court showed dogs being forced into violent combat while spectators gathered and placed bets. The petition also detailed cruelty inflicted on animals, including starvation, forced training, physical mutilation, and fatal injuries during fights.

Despite these findings, the petitioner submitted that representations made to state authorities, including the chief minister’s office and animal welfare bodies, received little to no response, and that FIRs were rarely registered even though such offences are cognizable under the law.

During the hearing, state governments informed the court that district-level societies for prevention of cruelty to animals (SPCAs) are responsible for addressing such cases.

Court affirms FIR route

In its order on March 19, 2026, the high court noted that offences related to animal cruelty, including dog fighting, are cognizable, allowing any individual to approach the police and seek the registration of an FIR. The court also expressed the expectation that the district authorities will take complaints seriously.

Reacting to the order, FIAPO’s lawyer Varnika Singh said in a release that the case clearly shows that the issue is not the absence of law, but the failure of enforcement. She noted that when documented evidence, complaints, and even media reports do not result in action, it points to a serious implementation gap. The FIAPO said while the court has reaffirmed legal remedies available to citizens, the responsibility now lies with enforcement agencies to act decisively. She added that the high court has reinforced that citizens can trigger legal action, and the need now is for consistent registration of FIRs and the proactive dismantling of organised dog-fighting networks.

Systemic accountability

The FIAPO has called on the state authorities to ensure mandatory registration of FIRs in all reported cases of animal cruelty and to investigate the organised networks involved in dog fighting and betting. The organisation also urged authorities to strengthen and operationalise district SPCAs while establishing accountability mechanisms for non-action on complaints.

The animal rights body urged citizens and local groups to report incidents and utilise the legal remedies affirmed by the court.