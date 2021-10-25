Heartbreak for cricket fans in Chandigarh as Pak thrash India in T20 World Cup tie

For hardcore cricket fan Prakriti Malhotra, Pakistan’s win over India in the ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday night came as a heartbreak. The thumping 10-wicket win brought the spotlight on the Pakistan team as they won a World Cup match against India for the first time ever. Before this game, India had never lost to their arch-rivals in either ODI or T20 World Cup games.

The loss dampened the festivities in the Tricity as cricket fans were left disappointed.

“I was really excited about the India-Pakistan game and decided to watch it with my family at home. I was fasting also during India’s batting, but I was hopeful that India would post over 170 runs. Although the wicket was not easy to play, 151 runs were not enough for a determined Pakistan team. I now want India to win all other World Cup matches and reach the final. I am a bit thrilled due to Karva Chauth festivities, but India’s loss spoiled my mood,” said 27-year-old Prakriti, a Panchkula-based entrepreneur. India posted 151 runs batting first with captain Virat Kohli making the highest 57 runs. Pakistan chased the target in 17.5 overs.

India’s top order was rocked by Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi who claimed three wickets to put pressure on India batsmen. The lanky bowler took wickets of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Kohli.

“Pakistan came with a positive frame of mind and their bowlers bowled well. I was hoping to end my Sunday on a happy note and if India had won, it would have been an ideal start for them. All credit goes to the Pakistan team for putting up a disciplined show. This win would have lifted the spirits of cricket fans in Pakistan,” said a cricket fan, Pankaj Verma, 37. Last month, the New Zealand team called off their limited-overs tour citing security concerns while touring Pakistan. The decision had left the Pakistan cricket fraternity unimpressed.

A lot of fans thronged local restaurants on Sunday evening to watch the much-anticipated match on big screens.

“I made plans with my friends to watch the game on a big screen. I have come from Noida to be with my friends over Diwali. This India-Pakistan game was on my mind for a long time. I wish India had won the game and we would have gone back home smiling. As cricket fans, we are not used to seeing India lose to Pakistan in events like the World Cup. The memories of India beating Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa are still so fresh in my mind. This loss is going to hurt,” felt Varun Abbi, 39, who with a group of friends watched the game in a Sector 7 restaurant.

