Heatwave continues to batter Haryana, Sirsa at 46.2°C

Haryana continues to simmer in the June heat as maximum temperature at Sirsa was recorded above 45°C for the third day in a row. People seen covering heads and faces to protect themselveson a hot summer day in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

On Tuesday, it was 46.2°C at Sirsa, again highest in the state.

As per the heatwave bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as compared to Sunday, there is a rise of 0.8°C in average maximum temperature, which is also appreciably above normal by 4.9°C in the state.

Thus, heatwave was felt at Chandigarh, Ambala, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak and Sirsa.

As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) evening bulletin, apart from Sirsa, places like Rohtak measured at (46.1°C), Balasmand (45.4°C), Narnaul (45.2°C), Hisar (44.5°C) and Bhiwani (44.3°C).

Places in southern Haryana also remained hotter with Palwal and Nuh recording 44.4°C each, followed by Faridabad 43.2°C and Gurgaon 42.6°C.

Similarly, in the northern belt, maximum temperature was 44.5°C at Karnal and 43.3°C at Ambala.

The IMD has also issued an ‘orange alert’ for heatwave/warm night for nine districts in the northern and north-west belt.

However, thunderstorms and gusty winds are also likely over the weekend, the IMD said.