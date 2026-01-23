Heavy snow, rain disrupts life in Himachal, key routes blocked in Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a fresh alert for widespread snowfall and rainfall across Himachal Pradesh, warning of continued disruption to daily life over the weekend even as commuters struggled on slippery stretches and traffic jams were the order of the day following the season’s first significant spell. A commuter struggling to negotiate a slippery stretch after heavy snowfall in Shimla on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Heavy snowfall led to the closure of several critical road arteries in the remote Lahaul-Spiti district. National Highway-003 is currently shut between Koksar and Darcha, while connectivity from Koksar to Rohtang Pass, Gramphu to Batal, and Losar to Batal has also been suspended.

In Manali and its suburbs, the administration has issued a fresh travel advisory citing slippery road conditions and poor visibility. Residents are urged to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary. For essential movement, the use of 4x4 vehicles is mandatory. Furthermore, vehicles headed from Kullu toward Manali are being restricted at Patlikuhal, as the stretch ahead is deemed unsafe for driving.

The Mandi-Kullu road via Kataula remains blocked near Kandi due to heavy snow accumulation. While the Kanda-Janjehli road is open, it is restricted to 4x4 vehicles only. Several other local routes, including Janjehli-Karsog (via Rajgarh), Janjehli-Chattri, and Kamand-Prashar, are currently impassable.

Additionally, the Sundernagar-Karsog road is blocked at Rohanda, Chowki, and Pandar.

According to the IMD, a new western disturbance is set to impact the state on January 26, bringing multiple spells of moderate to heavy snowfall and snowstorms in several districts of the hill state over the subsequent days.