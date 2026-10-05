High Court upholds trio’s conviction in 2011 Tarn Taran triple murder

The Punjab and Haryana high court has upheld the conviction of three men in a 2011 attack in Tarn Taran that left three members of a family, including a six-year-old child, dead and three others seriously injured.

The prosecution’s case was based on the testimony of injured eyewitnesses, a last-seen witness, evidence of conspiracy, medical reports and recovery of blood-stained weapons and clothes. (HT File)

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However, the court modified their sentence from “rigorous imprisonment for life till biological death” to 25-year rigorous imprisonment without remission (no early release).

A division bench of justices Rajesh Bhardwaj and Puja Chopra passed the order on September 24 while deciding appeals filed by Jagtar Singh, Tejinder Singh and Yadwinder Singh.

In September 2019, the trial court had convicted the trio under Sections 302, 307, 326, 324, 323, 450 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.

On the intervening night of January 31 and February 1, 2011, the trio, along with their accomplices, entered the family’s property near a village in Tarn Taran and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons.

Surjit Singh, Pritam Kaur and six-year-old Gurjant Singh had died in the attack, while Surjit’s wife Sukhwinder Kaur, Amandeep Kaur and Kamaljit Kaur suffered multiple injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} The prosecution alleged that the attack was carried out over a land dispute and that Jagtar had conspired with the other accused to eliminate the family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The prosecution alleged that the attack was carried out over a land dispute and that Jagtar had conspired with the other accused to eliminate the family. {{/usCountry}}

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The prosecution’s case was based on the testimony of injured eyewitnesses, a last-seen witness, evidence of conspiracy, medical reports and recovery of blood-stained weapons and clothes.

Challenging their conviction before the high court, they argued that they had been falsely implicated and pointed to contradictions, delayed statements and lack of identification in the FIR. Jagtar also claimed that he was in Mumbai when the attack took place.

The high court, however, found the contradictions to be immaterial. It observed that the injured eyewitnesses had survived a “barbaric attack” and their testimony could not be expected to be assessed in the same manner as that of a witness in normal circumstances. The court also held that the conspiracy could be established through circumstantial evidence, as such conspiracies were generally hatched in secrecy.

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Finding no perversity in the trial court’s findings, the bench upheld the convictions. However, considering the nature of the case, the roles of the accused and the period already undergone, it reduced the sentence to 25-year rigorous imprisonment without remission.

Advocate PBS Goraya appeared for the victims, along with advocates KBS Mann and PPS Mahl.