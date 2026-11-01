Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said finding a permanent solution to the long-pending problem of Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah is a top priority, asserting that his government will not allow public health and the environment to be held hostage to pollution.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the prevailing situation of Buddha Nullah, Mann said the government was determined to free this historic water body from pollution and restore its pristine glory. (HT)

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To achieve this, the chief minister announced a special high-level committee ldy by environmentalist and Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal.

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According to an official statement, the chief minister directed the panel to submit a comprehensive action plan within 15 days after consulting residents, industrialists, dairy-sector representatives and administrative officials.

The committee will include secretary, local government; representatives of the industries department, Punjab Pollution Control Board, Ludhiana Police, two representatives of the dairy complex and other stakeholders concerned.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the prevailing situation of Buddha Nullah, Mann said the government was determined to free this historic water body from pollution and restore its pristine glory. He said, “The people of Punjab have every right to clean water and a pollution-free environment. These are not privileges but fundamental rights of every citizen, and no compromise will be made on them.”

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{{^usCountry}} “The problem of Buddha Nullah cannot be resolved through temporary measures or superficial interventions. It requires a comprehensive, coordinated and permanent solution backed by strong political will. The committee must hold detailed consultations with stakeholders and recommend concrete measures,”said Mann. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The problem of Buddha Nullah cannot be resolved through temporary measures or superficial interventions. It requires a comprehensive, coordinated and permanent solution backed by strong political will. The committee must hold detailed consultations with stakeholders and recommend concrete measures,”said Mann. {{/usCountry}}

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Emphasising the government’s commitment to addressing the issue in a time-bound manner, the chief minister said, “Government departments, industrial units and all other stakeholders must work together to ensure that untreated waste and pollution do not enter our water bodies. The committee must go beyond merely identifying the problems and recommend practical, implementable and time-bound measures that can deliver a lasting solution.”

Reiterating his government’s commitment to transforming Punjab into a clean, green and healthy state, Mann said that protecting water resources was not merely the responsibility of the government but a collective obligation towards future generations.

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Chief secretary KAP Sinha, Powercom CMD Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, water resources secretary Krishan Kumar, environment and science and technology secretary KK Yadav, local government secretary Ghanshyam Thori, agriculture secretary Arshdeep Singh Thind, Ludhiana deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain, Ludhiana commissioner of police Swapan Sharma and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.