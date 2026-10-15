High-level Haryana delegation led by Saini arrives in Sweden

A high-level Haryana delegation led by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini arrived in Sweden on Wednesday on a four-day visit.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at the IGI Airport as he leaves for a 4-day official visit to Sweden, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (@NayabSainiBJP X)

The delegation will be in Sweden until October 17. During this time, meetings will be held to attract foreign investment to Haryana, strengthen global industrial partnerships, and enhance cooperation in technology and sustainable development, an official spokesperson said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Upon his arrival in Sweden, Indian ambassador Anurag Bhushan accorded a warm welcome to Saini and the delegation. Urban local bodies (ULBs) minister Vipul Goel is also accompanying the chief minister.

Saini will address the India-Sweden Innovation Day on October 15. On this occasion, he will hold high-level meetings with Swedish government representatives, global industry leaders, and potential investors. The meetings will include detailed discussions on investment opportunities in the energy, home furnishing, real estate, defence, and automobile sectors.

Special emphasis will be placed on promoting sister-city partnerships and cooperation between cities. This is expected to open up new opportunities in sustainable urban development, the exchange of technological knowledge, and modern urban management.

During the visit, government-level interactions, industrial meetings, business roundtables, and discussions on technology and sustainable development will be organised.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Saini said that the visit would play an important role in further strengthening Haryana’s position on the global industrial map and accelerating employment generation and economic growth in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini said that the visit would play an important role in further strengthening Haryana’s position on the global industrial map and accelerating employment generation and economic growth in the state. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The Haryana government remains committed to expanding partnerships with leading countries across the world, including Sweden, by providing an investment-friendly environment, reliable infrastructure, and policy stability,” CM said in a statement.