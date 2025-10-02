High-yield hopes bring cheer to Malwa cotton farmers

Experts and farmers are elated over the average yield of 1.5 quintals per acre in the first picking of cotton bolls. Experts and farmers are elated over the average yield of 1.5 quintals per acre in the first picking of cotton bolls. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Cotton is generally harvested in three phases from a plant, and a farmer harvests 8-10 quintals per acre. The second and third phases of picking give a higher yield than the first cycle of harvest.

Director of the state agriculture department Jaswant Singh said on Wednesday that unlike the last three consecutive kharif seasons, there was no major pest attack on the cotton this time, which gave hope for the revival of the traditional crop of the state.

However, unseasonal rains damaged the crop in a few pockets and hampered quality in a few other areas.

“This year, cotton was sown on 1.19 lakh hectares and rains damaged the standing crop on more than 12,000 acres. Unseasonal rains led to higher moisture in the cotton bolls, and farmers, who are bringing their crop with high moisture content, are being offered lower rates,” he added.

The expert said it is too early to comment on the production this year as there is a rain forecast in the next 6-7 days.

“The harvest trend in the first picking is very encouraging and farmers should bring in dry cotton to the mandis for good rates,” added the director.

Information gathered from the mandis in the districts across the south Malwa showed that the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) did not buy any cotton on day one of its operation today.

Official sources said that till October 1, a total of 1,625 cotton growers registered themselves with the CCI’s digital initiative, introduced last month, to buy cotton at the minimum support price (MSP) of different types.

The CCI offers MSP only if the moisture content is between 8-12% and the crop beyond the prescribed limit is completely rejected.

President of the Punjab Ginners’ Association Bhagwan Bansal said that almost the entire cotton arrived in the mandis to date has a heavy moisture.

“Rates of this kind of crop always get below MSP and even the CCI will not buy it. Heavy moisture is due to rain when the crop was ready for first picking. At the moment, both quality and prices are down. If the weather remains good, rates and quality may improve in the second and third pickings in the coming weeks. Market rates, which hover around ₹7,200 per quintal, may improve after the entry of the CCI as farmers would prefer selling the crop to the central agency if they are offered an amount lower than MSP,” he said.

An official of the Punjab Mandi Board said that the CCI has clarified that it would buy cotton only if a farmer registers himself on the ‘Kapas Kisan’ mobile application.

“We are assisting farmers in uploading the documents of the land ownership and validation from the revenue authorities about the area under cotton cultivation of the said land. Our teams are coordinating with the subdivisional magistrates of the areas to resolve if grievances are surfaced,” said the official.

Agriculture director said that CCI’s decision to extend registration till October 30 has come as a breather and our team in the districts and headquarters is monitoring to resolve the teething issues of digital intervention in cotton purchase.