Himachal: 60 roads to be built in Kullu’s Aani: Vikramaditya

Himachal Pradesh public works minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Sunday that 60 roads will soon be built in Aani assembly constituency in Kullu district. Himachal Pradesh public works minister Vikramaditya Singh (HT File)

“All these roads have been approved under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana’s phase 4. Aani has the highest number of roads in the state under this scheme,” he said.

“Consideration will be given to forming a division of public works department in Aani. Will raise this matter in the cabinet,” Vikramaditya said while addressing the people at the fair ground of Aani during the closing ceremony of the district-level “Aani Fair”.

Calling Aani area his “home”, the minister said priority will be given to the development of this area.

“After the approval of the alignment of Jalori Jot Tunnel, a provision of about ₹3,000 crore has been made for its construction. Work on this will start soon,” he said, and added the process of forming Aani nagar panchayat will be completed soon.

“This a long-standing demand of locals,” he said, assuring to look into the matter. “Immediately after the Census, the urban development department will complete the formalities on the matter,” the minister said.