Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal: 60 roads to be built in Kullu’s Aani: Vikramaditya

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
May 12, 2025 05:08 AM IST

The minister said that these roads have been approved under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana’s phase 4

Himachal Pradesh public works minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Sunday that 60 roads will soon be built in Aani assembly constituency in Kullu district.

Himachal Pradesh public works minister Vikramaditya Singh (HT File)
Himachal Pradesh public works minister Vikramaditya Singh (HT File)

“All these roads have been approved under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana’s phase 4. Aani has the highest number of roads in the state under this scheme,” he said.

“Consideration will be given to forming a division of public works department in Aani. Will raise this matter in the cabinet,” Vikramaditya said while addressing the people at the fair ground of Aani during the closing ceremony of the district-level “Aani Fair”.

Calling Aani area his “home”, the minister said priority will be given to the development of this area.

“After the approval of the alignment of Jalori Jot Tunnel, a provision of about 3,000 crore has been made for its construction. Work on this will start soon,” he said, and added the process of forming Aani nagar panchayat will be completed soon.

“This a long-standing demand of locals,” he said, assuring to look into the matter. “Immediately after the Census, the urban development department will complete the formalities on the matter,” the minister said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal: 60 roads to be built in Kullu’s Aani: Vikramaditya
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On