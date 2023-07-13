Himachal: 81 persons rescued from Manimahesh, 28 from Kara in Kinnaur

As many as 81 tourists were rescued from Manimahesh in Bharmour tehsil in Chamba district. Those rescued also included 49 locals. Majority of the tourist were from Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, West Bengal Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. Majority of the tourist were from Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, West Bengal ,Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner of Kinnaur, Torul Ravish, that district administration received information that about 28 persons were stranded in the Kara region of Bhawa Valley in Kinnaur district. “Prompt action was taken thereafter, as rescue teams comprising the police, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), and Home Guards were immediately dispatched to the area,” he said.

Among the 28 stranded individuals, 8 were from Jeori, 4 from the Kaksthal Farm, 3 were residents of Nathpa, and 10 were residents of Bhawa Ghati. They have been safely relocated to the Muling village, ensuring their well-being. Additionally, 3 individuals have been stationed in Kara to oversee the movement of the remaining stranded individuals, and an adequate supply of food provisions has been provided to them. Furthermore, a team of 18 individuals from India Hikes, known as the Tracker Team, has also been safely transported to the base camp in Kafnu. Army sent a chopper to rescue five persons who were stranded across Giri river.