Himachal: 89 Pong Dam oustees get land allotment certificates

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during a public meeting in Haripur in Dehra assembly constituency of Kangra, on Tuesday handed over land allotment certificates to 89 Pong Dam oustees. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Sukhu said the issue of Pong Dam oustees was raised by the local MLA before the government that they have been suffering for the past 50 years and even had to struggle to get their documents. “The state government is now granting them their due rights. The remaining displaced families will also be allotted land in the near future. Additionally, each family will receive ₹3 lakh as financial assistance for building homes,” he added.

“For the past 25 years, this constituency did not have any Congress legislator. An independent MLA from Dehra resigned in arrogance. Kamlesh Thakur was elected in the by-election as a Congress MLA 11 months ago. Since then, Dehra has been witnessing development,” he said.

The CM also assured completion of the Nandpur bridge by December this year. He also said that the state government was establishing ‘Adarsh Swasthya Sansthan’s’ in all 68 assembly constituencies with six specialist doctors in each. He said the community health centre (CHC), Haripur, would be made ‘Adarsh Swasthya Sansthan’. He announced ₹2 crore for the construction of residential accommodation for doctors.

Sukhu further said that the state government had shifted the wildlife office of the forest department from Shimla to Dharamshala and that more government offices would be moved to Kangra district to decongest the Shimla city soon.

He said that the implementation of GST had caused significant losses to Himachal Pradesh as before GST, the state used to receive ₹3,000 crore annually, but now it gets only ₹150 crore.

He criticised the previous BJP government for “plundering the state’s resources”.