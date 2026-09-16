Himachal apple arrivals down 44% amid climate concerns: Report

The impact of climate change on Himachal Pradesh’s apple economy, valued at over ₹5,500 crore, has become increasingly visible, with market arrivals down 44% from last year.

Harvesting is still underway in high-altitude regions, and more apples are expected to reach the markets before the season ends in October.

Concerned over the impact of climate change on apple production and the shifting of the apple belt to higher altitudes, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had directed a team from the horticulture university to study the situation and determine measures to safeguard apple cultivation amidst changing weather patterns.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Touted to be the backbone of the state’s economy, around 2.50 lakh orchardists are directly engaged in apple cultivation across the districts of Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, and Sirmaur. The apple harvesting season in the state runs from mid-July through November, with peak activity happening in August and September.

By September 14, only about 95 lakh apple boxes had reached the markets in the state. The government estimates that the figure will barely reach 1.50 crore by the end of the season, whereas last year—for the first time in Himachal’s history—over 3.50 crore boxes had reached the markets.

The horticulture department data said 1.62 crore boxes sold in 2025 in the corresponding period. This represents a drop of approximately 44% in market arrivals compared to last year.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Production this year is projected to be less than half of the previous year’s output. Erratic weather patterns, a lack of sufficient cold and snowfall during winter, weather fluctuations during the flowering stage, unseasonal rains, and hailstorms have severely affected the apple crop. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Production this year is projected to be less than half of the previous year’s output. Erratic weather patterns, a lack of sufficient cold and snowfall during winter, weather fluctuations during the flowering stage, unseasonal rains, and hailstorms have severely affected the apple crop. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Orchardists in low and medium-altitude areas have borne the brunt of this season’s production decline. Apple output fell due to a lack of adequate snowfall during winter, rain and snowfall during the flowering stage in March-April, as well as cold spells and hailstorms during the fruit-setting phase. Conversely, the crop condition in high-altitude areas is reported to be comparatively better.

Harvesting is still underway in high-altitude regions, and more apples are expected to reach the markets before the season ends in October.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Experts said apple production in the state could fall to an all-time low this year. In 2011, the state produced around 1.38 crore boxes, one of the lowest outputs recorded in the last 15 years. In contrast, 2010 saw a record bumper harvest of 5.11 crore boxes.

Sharp dip this season

Last year, Himachal produced 3.51 crore boxes of apples. In terms of production volume, the previous season had been favourable for orchardists. Market arrivals have been low so far this year. However, the final production figure for the entire season cannot be determined based solely on arrivals recorded up to September 13, as harvesting continues in high-altitude areas, experts said.

While the drop in production has caused losses for orchardists, higher market prices are helping to offset some of that financial impact. At the start of the season, high-quality apples fetched growers between ₹5,000 and ₹5,500 per box. Harvesting is currently underway in high-altitude areas, where good-quality apples are fetching approximately ₹1,800 to ₹2,800 per box.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Balbir Chauhan, an apple grower from Theog, said, “The harvest is significantly lower this season. Average prices are hovering between ₹1,800 and ₹2,800 per box. While the low yield has certainly caused losses, the better prices are helping to offset some of that impact”.

Reduced snowfall, rising temps

The changing nature of winters in the mountains is emerging as the biggest challenge for apple growers, as the areas that once experienced prolonged snow cover now often see delayed or short-lived snowfall. Rising temperatures are putting pressure on traditional apple cultivation in lower-lying areas, prompting growers to establish new orchards at higher altitudes and gradually shift apple cultivation towards higher elevations. Additionally, hailstorms striking the ripening fruit cause blemishes and bruising, leading to a drop in market value.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Govt directs experts to conduct research

Chief minister’s principal media adviser, Naresh Chauhan, stated that the impact of global warming has become increasingly evident over the last one or two decades. He pointed out that climate change has led to increased disease prevalence, reduced production, compromised crop quality, and higher costs. In response to the changing weather patterns, growers are also shifting towards new apple varieties, he said.

Chauhan said the chief minister has directed a team from the horticulture university to study the situation and determine measures to safeguard apple cultivation amidst changing weather patterns.