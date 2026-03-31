Himachal CM assures rationalisation of entry tax

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that the state government has not imposed any new entry tax, but has only increased the existing one, which will be rationalised soon. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the budget session in Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)

Speaking in the assembly on Monday, the CM stated that the entry tax has increased due to the integration of FASTag at entry points. The revised entry fee is expected to take effect at midnight on March 31.

The issue of the increase in entry tax imposed on vehicles from other states entering Himachal once again resonated within the House on Monday. Protests are being held in the border areas over the past two days.

CM clarified that the hike has no significant impact on small vehicles, however, large vehicles have seen an increase of ₹40, from ₹130 to ₹170. “Relief will be provided by issuing passes to people residing within a 5-kilometre radius of the entry points”, CM said.

“The entry tax has been in force for the last 30 years, and the recent hike is primarily due to its integration with the FASTag system on National Highways,” he said.

Meanwhile, responding in the House, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that his government has implemented only a marginal increase, and this decision will be rationalized. The Chief Minister attributed the higher entry tax rates to their integration with the NHAI’s FASTag system.

In his response to the House, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated: “Our government has implemented only a marginal increase. This decision will be rationalized. The rates appear higher because the system has been integrated with the NHAI’s FASTag mechanism. Passes will also be issued to residents living in areas adjacent to the Punjab border.”

“The fee hike for small vehicles is extremely minimal; the tax increase has been applied solely to large vehicles.” “A decision regarding this matter will be taken very soon.”

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur raised the issue of the entry tax being imposed from April 1, stating that this decision is creating tension with the neighbouring state of Punjab. Later speaking to the media persons, LoP Jai Ram Thakur, said, “Tension has emerged between the people of the two states. Specifically, in the border areas, people from Himachal and neighbouring states are staging protests. Yesterday, the protests continued for over two and a half hours, and the entire highway remained blocked for nearly four hours. The protesters have also issued an ultimatum, warning that the situation will deteriorate further starting today.” He asserted that this situation has arisen solely due to the government’s hasty and ill-considered decisions.

BJP MLA Randhir Sharma also questioned the government’s functioning and demanded that a solution be found for this issue without delay.