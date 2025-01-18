Himachal: Expect rain, rise in mercury till January 20

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted light rain at isolated places over the high hills and adjoining mid-hill areas of Himachal from January 18 (Saturday) to 20. Fresh snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti, Himachal Pradesh, on Friday. (Aqil Khan /HT)

The weather office has also predicted light to moderate rain or snowfall at many places over the state on January 23.

Also, light to moderate rain or snowfall is likely at a few places over the mid and high hills of the state on January 21 and 22 and at isolated places over the plain areas on January 21 and 22.

The maximum temperature is very likely to rise by 5-6 degrees for the next two days. Thereafter, it is very likely to fall gradually by 4-5 degrees during the subsequent 3-4 days.

No big change is expected in the minimum temperature during the next two days and it is likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees over many parts of the state for subsequent next 2-3 days.

During the last 24 hours, light rain and snowfall were observed at many places in the state and a marked fall in maximum temperatures was recorded over many parts of the state and the maximum temperatures of most of the stations were below normal by 4-7 degrees.

According to the IMD, over the past 24 hours, the highest snowfall was recorded in Kothi at 24 cm, followed by 14.8 cm in Manali, 11 cm in Gondla, 10 cm in Moorang, 6.7 cm in Kalpa and 5 cm in Khadrala. Keylong recorded 4 cm of snowfall while Kufri received 2.4 cm.

In terms of rainfall, Bharmaur recorded the highest at 10 mm, followed by 8 mm in Jogindernagar, 7.1 mm in Bhuntar, 5 mm in Rohru, 4.2 mm in Palampur and 3 mm in Kasauli.

A severe cold wave was observed in Una and Hamirpur and a cold wave was observed in Berthin and Kangra.

Moreover, a severe cold day was observed in Una, Hamirpur and Mandi. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Tabo at -13.5° Celsius.