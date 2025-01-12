From ski resorts to faster ladakh trips: Sonamarg Tunnel promises all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Leh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Jammu and Kashmir on Monday to inaugurate the Sonamarg Tunnel. 12 km closer to Ladakh! Sonamarg Tunnel inauguration marks a new era for travel.(Image by X/SrinagarGirl)

As per a release, PM Modi will reach Sonamarg at around 11:45 AM on January 13. He will also address the gathering after the inauguration of the Sonamarg Tunnel.

The Sonamarg Tunnel project, around 12 km long, has been constructed at a cost of over ₹2,700 crore.

It comprises the Sonamarg main tunnel of 6.4 km in length, an egress tunnel and approach roads. Situated at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, it will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg en route to Leh, bypassing landslide and avalanche routes and ensuring safer and uninterrupted access to the strategically critical Ladakh region, the release said.

It will also promote tourism by transforming Sonamarg into a year-round destination, boosting winter tourism, adventure sports, and local livelihoods.

Along with the Zojila Tunnel, set for completion by 2028, it will reduce the route length from 49 km to 43 km and boost vehicle speed from 30 km per hr to 70 km per hr, ensuring seamless NH-1 connectivity between Srinagar Valley and Ladakh. This enhanced connectivity will boost defence logistics and drive economic growth and socio-cultural integration across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The prime minister will also meet the construction workers who have worked meticulously in the harshest conditions, acknowledging their contribution to this engineering feat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, said that he has been "eagerly awaiting" his visit to Sonmarg to inaugurate the Z-morh tunnel next week.

He was reacting to the post of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who had visited the site to review preparations ahead of the PM's visit.

"Visited Sonmarg today to review preparations for PM @narendramodi ji's visit on Monday. The inauguration of the Z-morh tunnel will open Sonmarg to tourism all year round. Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort. The local population will not have to leave in winter, and the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce," the J-K CM posted on X.

Reacting to his post, PM Modi said, “I am eagerly awaiting my visit to Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir for the tunnel inauguration. You rightly point out the benefits for tourism and the local economy. Also, loved the aerial pictures and videos!”