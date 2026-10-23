Himachal government clears policy to tackle malnutrition, anaemia

The state government has approved the Himachal Pradesh Nutrition Policy, 2026, aimed at addressing malnutrition, anaemia, micronutrient deficiencies, poor dietary diversity and emerging diet-related diseases through a comprehensive and coordinated approach. The policy emphasises promoting traditional Himachali foods, seasonal fruits, pulses, millets, green leafy vegetables, dairy products and other locally available nutritious ingredients to improve public health and encourage healthy eating habits.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (PTI)

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The policy adopts a life-cycle approach to nutrition, with special emphasis on the first 1,000 days of life, maternal and child nutrition, adolescents and vulnerable sections of society. It seeks to ensure access to safe, nutritious and affordable food while promoting balanced, culturally acceptable diets that households can easily incorporate into their daily lives. Special attention will be given to people living in remote and tribal areas to improve access to nutrition and healthcare services.

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The policy envisages coordinated efforts by the departments of health and family welfare, women and child development, education, agriculture, horticulture, food and civil supplies, jal shakti, rural development, panchayati raj and other concerned departments.

To strengthen interdepartmental coordination, planning, implementation and monitoring, it proposes the establishment of a state nutrition coordination cell (SNCC) and district nutrition coordination cells (DNCCS).

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{{^usCountry}} To strengthen food safety infrastructure and surveillance, the policy envisages upgrading the composite testing laboratory (CTL) at Kandaghat and the establishment of four laboratories in the state. The process for establishing a new laboratory at Dharamshala has already been initiated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To strengthen food safety infrastructure and surveillance, the policy envisages upgrading the composite testing laboratory (CTL) at Kandaghat and the establishment of four laboratories in the state. The process for establishing a new laboratory at Dharamshala has already been initiated. {{/usCountry}}

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Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government is committed to building a healthy, well-nourished and empowered Himachal. “Nutrition is fundamental to human development and every child, woman and citizen must have access to safe, nutritious and affordable food. The policy provides a comprehensive framework to address nutritional challenges through the coordinated efforts of all concerned departments, with particular emphasis on vulnerable communities and people living in remote areas,” he said.

Sinduri Pomegranates exported to Dubai

As many as 1.3 metric tonnes of Sinduri-variety pomegranates grown in Kullu district were exported to Dubai, Sukhu said on Thursday.

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He said the government was facilitating access to markets within the state and across the country to ensure remunerative prices for farmers’ produce. It was also extending all possible assistance to help them reach international markets.

The regional office of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Chandigarh, facilitated the export of this consignment. The pomegranates were sourced from farmers in Kullu and the Bhuntar farmer producer organisation (FPO) based in Kullu. Around 600 farmers are associated with this organisation.