Himachal govt to expedite setting up heliports

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while reviewing projects of the tourism department on Monday directed the department to expedite the work on setting up heliports in the state, including those in far-flung tribal areas. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

The state government is in process of setting up 16 heliports in all district headquarters, including tribal and far-flung areas, in a phased manner to facilitate tourists and enable them to have access to unexplored destinations.

Sukhu also directed the tourism department to procure operational authorisation from DGCA for hassle-free operations of the helicopter services in the existing heliports, including Sanjauli and Rampur of Shimla district, Kangani Dhar in Mandi district and Baddi heliport in Solan district.

He further said that the state government was also contemplating to set up drone stations in various parts of the state. Apart from this he also instructed to ensure seven days flight on Dharamsala-Shimla route, which presently operates only four days.

State to invest ₹2,415 crore for tourism sector: CM

State government was going to invest ₹2,415 crore in the tourism sector to create and strengthen tourism infrastructure in the state.

Sukhu said that the tourism and power generation sector was the priority for the state government and it would leave no stone unturned to tap the potential to yield maximum benefits.

The CM said that the development of Shiv Dham in Mandi district would be undertaken with an outlay of ₹150.27 crore. In comparison, the beautification of Baba Balak Nath Temple in Hamirpur district would be done at a cost of ₹51.70 crore, and the beautification of Nagrorta Bagwan and Palampur town in Kangra district would be done by spending ₹78.09 crore. He said that wellness centres would be developed at Nadaun in Hamirpur district, Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district, Kullu and Manali in Kullu district with a total cost of ₹280.39 crore. He said that the state government would allocate ₹8.64 crore for the conservation and restoration of Naggar Castle in Kullu district.

Govt considering shifting of HPTDC Office to Dharamsala: Sukhu

State government was exploring the possibilities of shifting Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) office from Shimla to Dharamshala.

This was stated by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while reviewing the working of HPTDC. Sukhu said that Kangra district is being declared as the Tourism Capital of the state and this measure would go a long way in harnessing the tourism potential in the district.

The CM said that the state government was making every possible measure to make the HPTDC a profitable and viable organisation. He assured that the state government would provide ₹250 crore for the renovation and restoration of 11 prime properties of the HPTDC and the work would be conducted in a phased manner.