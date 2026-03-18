Himachal govt withdraws cabinet status of board chiefs in austerity push

Facing a deepening fiscal crisis, the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government on Tuesday withdrew cabinet rank status from chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, and advisers across all boards, corporations, and commissions with immediate effect. Facing a deepening fiscal crisis, the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government on Tuesday withdrew cabinet rank status from chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, and advisers across all boards, corporations, and commissions with immediate effect.

The decision follows the discontinuation of the revenue deficit grant (RDG), which has left Himachal Pradesh staring at an annual revenue loss of approximately ₹10,000 crore.

“Our government has abolished all Cabinet-rank facilities provided to the chairmen, vice-chairmen, and advisors of various boards, corporations, and commissions. Additionally, 20% of their salaries and allowances have been deferred till September 30,” said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while adding, “The 16th Finance Commission has discontinued RDG, resulting in an annual loss of approximately ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 crore for the state. So tough steps had to be taken. This is just the beginning.”

He added, “We are taking these steps to make the state self-reliant. More decisions will be taken in the future in the interest of the state”.

The general administration department (GAD) has cancelled all perks associated with cabinet status, including official vehicles with police protocols.

The government has also mandated a 20% deferment of salaries and monthly emoluments for these functionaries until September 30, 2026.

These include 7 high-profile advisers and chairman as well as vice chairmen of boards and corporations whose cabinet rank has been withdrawn. Sukhu had granted cabinet rank to Kehar Singh Khachi in the State Forest Corporation, principal media adviser Naresh Chauhan, political adviser Sunil Kumar Bittu, Bhawani Singh Pathania in the State Planning Board, RS Bali in the State Tourism Development Corporation, and CM’s IT adviser Gokul Butail. Now, their cabinet rank has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

Butail, who draws a token salary of just one rupee, said, “This is a welcome step to a fund starved state, though this does not impact me much. Much more austerity measures will follow”.

“I have suggested that the state government should curtail the extension to bureaucrats who are drawing handsome pensions and after re-employment they are drawing fat salaries as well,” added Butail.

Terming the notification as a “brave step”, Naresh Chauhan, said, “After the RDG was stopped, we had to take steps to curtail the expenditures. This is a move to ensure that no development works are affected and the burden is not passed on to the common man.”

Taking a dig at BJP, Chauhan said, “Opposition only wants to criticise. They have nothing to do with the interest of the state”.

Pathania welcomed the step, saying, “When RDG was stopped the Congress legislative party had authorised the CM to take steps in the interest of the state. We will have to take serious steps to ensure development is not affected. This notification is just the first step more reforms will follow.”

Cost-cutting measures

A senior official said that the move is a part of the state’s strategy to transition toward a “self-reliant Himachal”. On an average, the perks, HRA, and hospitality allowances for a single cabinet-rank appointee cost the state exchequer between ₹2.5 lakh and ₹3 lakh a month.

The chief secretary has directed all administrative secretaries to ensure the instructions are implemented immediately. The order specifically targets political and principal advisers, as well as deputy chairpersons of various state-run bodies.

Mounting debt burden

The withdrawal of cabinet status is the latest in a series of measures by the Sukhu administration to keep the state’s economy afloat as it grapples with a total debt burden exceeding ₹80,000 crore. The crisis intensified following the 15th Finance Commission’s recent recommendations, which saw the stopping of the RDG.

The austerity move comes as the state struggles to fund the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and the monthly ₹1,500 allowance promised to women.

By stripping political appointees of their status, the chief minister is attempting to demonstrate fiscal discipline to the Union government and signal to the public that the political class is sharing the financial burden.

Move to revoke Cabinet rank a failed attempt to mislead public: Jai Ram

Alleging the misuse of government institutions, the leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur claimed that the recent move to revoke Cabinet ranks is merely a failed attempt to mislead the public. Thakur said, “Had the government genuinely intended to curb wasteful expenditure, this decision should have been taken immediately after the court struck down the appointments of chief parliamentary secretaries”.

“The entire state exchequer squandered on their “mitr (special friends),” the public will not accept such token gestures—executed solely to grab headlines—and the government will ultimately be compelled to provide a detailed account of every single penny spent, as well as answer for its misgovernance, within the House,” he added.