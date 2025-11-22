Himachal: IIT Mandi developing VR systems to train people for disaster preparedness

With the aim to address the rising challenges of climate change and natural disasters in the Himalayan region, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi is developing Virtual Reality (VR) technology to help people understand and prepare for disasters. Disasters have become a recurring feature of the monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh in recent years, causing extensive damage to life and property across the state.

Besides, the institute’s centre for climate change and disaster management is also working on the deployment of monitoring networks and modelling tools for early-warning and hazard assessment. Using VR headsets, users can experience realistic disaster scenarios in a safe environment. The system shows how a landslide begins, how floodwaters rise, or how buildings react during an earthquake. This helps first responders, officials and community members learn the right actions to take during emergencies.

VR also supports planners and policymakers by allowing them to visualize risk zones and test different response strategies. By creating immersive simulations, IIT Mandi aims to improve training, raise awareness, and strengthen disaster preparedness across the Himalayan region.

This year too, excessive rains wreaked havoc in the hill state, resulting in losses estimated at around ₹5,000 crore and claiming hundreds of lives. Thousands of houses were either partially or completely damaged.

IIT Mandi director, professor Laxmidhar Behera, said, “It has been one of my concerns since I came here—how we can help the Himalayan ecosystem. Disaster and climate change are certainly among our priorities, and that is why we have set up this Centre, to which Tata Trusts recently gave ₹20 crore. We will see its benefits, but we need to give it some time,” he said.

Behera added, “Being in the Himalayas, we need to think about Himalayan people. Disaster and climate change are key aspects, and we are working on them. Our faculty have already developed an early warning system that can predict landslides 30 minutes to one hour in advance. People have to work more on it and make it more robust. Work is going on. Progress is there, it is not yet visible, but we hope it will become visible soon.”

According to IIT Mandi officials, the grant from Tata Trusts has significantly enhanced the Centre’s capabilities by enabling the development of advanced technologies and training tools. A major initiative backed by this support is the creation of immersive AR/VR platforms that simulate landslides, floods, and earthquakes with high realism.

The centre is working on monitoring landslides and flood using micro electro mechanical systems (MEMS), integrated with internet of things, IoT-based technology. These systems monitor weather, rainfall, soil movements or flow parameters to check the landslide or floods happening and alert the agencies.

Behera also said that IIT Mandi has been working on creating an interdisciplinary research ecosystem, and they have opened five interdisciplinary research centres. “In recent years, we have developed infrastructure, enhanced our faculty strength, and increased the number of PhD scholars. In translational research and technology, we have contributed significantly through ‘Catalyst’, which is an incubator hub and a technology innovation hub in human–computer interface. We also started a unique programme to create an entrepreneurship ecosystem for students,” he added.