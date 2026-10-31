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Himachal mid-day meal workers demand 12-month salary instead of 10

Demonstrations were organised in several districts, with workers submitting memorandums to the director of education, seeking resolution of their demands

Published on: Oct 31, 2026, 07:50:30 IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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The Mid-Day Meal Workers Union, affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), staged protests across several blocks in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, demanding a full 12-month salary instead of the current 10-month pay, alongside the fulfillment of other long-pending demands.

The union leaders said around 21,000 mid-day meal workers prepare meals for children in government schools across Himachal Pradesh. (HT Photo for representation)
The union leaders said around 21,000 mid-day meal workers prepare meals for children in government schools across Himachal Pradesh. (HT Photo for representation)

The protests were held in response to a call by the union’s state committee. Demonstrations were organised in several districts, with workers submitting memorandums to the director of education, seeking resolution of their demands.

In Shimla, mid-day meal workers staged a demonstration outside the directorate of education. A delegation of the union subsequently reached the directorate to meet the director of education. However, in the absence of the director, the union decided to seek a meeting in the coming days to discuss the demands of mid-day meal workers.

Addressing the protesters, CITU state president Vijender Mehra said the practice of distributing the salary payable for 10 months over a period of 12 months had resulted in a reduction in the monthly payments received by workers, describing it as gross injustice.

 
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