Himachal Pradesh braces for rain spell from October 5, mercury likely to dip

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has predicted rainfall in the hill state from October 5 to 10, with mercury likely to drop in coming days.

The weather office has also sounded a yellow alert of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) likely at isolated places in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts for October 6. (HT File)

While showers are expected only in the middle hills of the state on October 5, rainfall is likely across the state from October 6 to 10 with chances of snowfall in the high altitude areas as well.

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IMD officials said light rain is likely at isolated places on October 5, while light to moderate rain or snowfall is likely at few places over the state from October 6 to 9.

The weather office has also sounded a yellow alert of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) likely at isolated places in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts for October 6. A similar alert has also been issued in several districts for October 7 and 8.

While no significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over many parts of the state during the next 48 hours, thereafter, maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-5 °C over many parts of the state during the next subsequent 3-4 days. Similarly, minimum temperatures are also likely to fall gradually by 2-3 °C over many parts of the state during the period.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the average maximum temperatures remained above normal in the state on Sunday. Una was the hottest, recording a maximum temperature of 34.8°C. It was followed by 32.4°C recorded in Neri and Bhuntar and 32°C recorded in Bilaspur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the average maximum temperatures remained above normal in the state on Sunday. Una was the hottest, recording a maximum temperature of 34.8°C. It was followed by 32.4°C recorded in Neri and Bhuntar and 32°C recorded in Bilaspur. {{/usCountry}}

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Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 24.9°C, while Dharamshala and Manali recorded maximum temperatures of 28°C and 25.2°C respectively.