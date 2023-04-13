Himachal cabinet gives nod to fill 530 posts of school lecturer

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet in its meeting held at the state secretariat in Shimla on Thursday decided to fill 530 posts of lecturer (school new) of different subjects through direct recruitment. The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet in its meeting held at the state secretariat in Shimla on Thursday decided to fill 530 posts of lecturer (school new) of different subjects through direct recruitment. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over the meeting. (HT File Photo)

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over the meeting. The cabinet also gave its nod to amend the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Rules, 2014, to make attic floor habitable in order to facilitate the general public.

The cabinet approved the proposal to make suitable amendments under Rule-4 and Rule 15-A of the Recruitment and Promotion Rules so as to provide for recruitment on fixed emoluments. The length of contractual service and emoluments shall be notified by the government from time to time.

The cabinet also gave its approval to fill two posts of deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) on regular basis through direct recruitment on the basis of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) combined competitive examination.

The council of ministers also decided to amend the Rule 50 of the Himachal Pradesh Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Rules, 1989. As a step towards increasing revenue, the annual licence fee under this Rule will be ₹1,50,000.

A presentation was given before the cabinet on Covid-19 situation in the state as well in which efforts being made to control the spread of the virus were highlighted. The state government has taken a number of steps to ensure the safety of the people, including the vaccination drive and the implementation of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The cabinet approved standard operating procedure (SOP) for Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for state government employees. The deduction under the New Pension Scheme (NPS) will stop henceforth.