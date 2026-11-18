Himachal Pradesh is planning to develop four new townships in the state at Jathia Devi in Shimla, Sheetalpur in Solan, Surla Janot in Sirmaur, and Lanj in Kangra. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

The state government provided this information in the House on Tuesday, in a written response to a question raised by BJP MLA from Dharamshala assembly segment Sudhir Sharma.

According to the information provided, Jathia Devi township is a suburb of Shimla town planned to have the most extensive residential facilities.

It will feature 157 residential plots, including space for bungalows and villas. Additionally, there is a proposal to construct 762 flats, comprising one-, two-, and three-BHK units.

The project will also include six commercial retail units, two mixed-use plots, a school, and a community building. The project has received approval from the Town and Country Planning (TCP) department, and an application has been submitted for RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) registration.

No final timeline has been set for the construction of any of these projects.The government further informed that 7,042 bighas and 18 biswas of government land in Baddi’s Sheetalpur, earmarked for the ‘Him Chandigarh’ satellite township, have been transferred to the Housing Department. The process for acquiring 8,435 bighas and four biswas of private land has also commenced, with a notification for a social impact assessment already issued.

In Sirmaur’s Surla Janot, 133 bighas of government land have been identified, while the process of land selection is still ongoing for the project in Kangra’s Lanj. The number of flats and villas for these three projects has not yet been determined.

The government clarified that no separate, specific policy has been notified for the development of these new cities, nor has any additional budget been allocated for them.