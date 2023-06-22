Himachal high court seeks remedy for monkey, stray dog problem in Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh high court has impleaded the Animal Welfare Board of India as a party in a public interest litigation (PIL) and other petitions pertaining to the problem of monkeys and stray dogs in Shimla and its surrounding areas. A woman tries to save herself from monkeys on Mall Road in Shimla. (HT file photo)

The petitions have been scheduled for hearing on July 17.

A division bench, comprising chief justice MS Ramachandra Rao and justice Ajay Mohan Goel, passed this order on Wednesday on a public interest litigation taken up suo motu by the high court and a couple of other petitions filed to deal with the threat posed by monkeys and stray dogs.

The court has directed the Animal Welfare Board of India, ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying through secretary, Faridabad, Haryana, to file suggestions to deal with the monkey menace in Shimla and its surroundings.

The court advised the advocate general to consult organisations, such as the Tirupati Devasthanam, Tirumala, that has eradicated the monkey menace, besides bodies with scientific expertise in the eradication of the stray dog menace and file an appropriate report in this behalf on next date of hearing.

The Municipal Corporation of Shimla has already filed a compliance affidavit in the matter.