Himachal to enhance early warning system for monsoon

With the monsoon all set to make onset in Himachal Pradesh, the concern of the state is that not even a single life should be lost due to the lack of preparedness or delay in action, principal secretary, Revenue, Onkar Chand Sharma said during a meeting organised by disaster management cell on the preparedness for the impending monsoon season.

Presiding over the meeting, Sharma said that real time information, which is reliable and actionable, can aid in quickening the responses at the time of emergency situations.

The meeting laid stress on accumulation and dissemination of real time information regarding the rise or drop in the water level of water bodies and dams, earthquakes, cloud bursts, lightning and other natural disasters can prove vital in preventing loss of lives, properties and other valuables.

The principal secretary focused on the use of modern-day technologies, especially SACHET app developed by National Disaster Management Authority, to get localised information that is updated regularly with accurate information. SACHET app provides weather related alerts on time and also guides about do’s and don’ts in a particular state of emergency at a particular place and time.

He also directed the concerned departments and officials to work in tandem with dam, power plant and river management authorities to get timely information regarding rise or drop in river level, landslides and release of water from the dams so that the to-be-affected areas could be identified and preparedness level be tested and response teams be alerted. He also directed the district administrations to keep a check on illegal mining, especially on riverbed, as this erosion causes breakages of roads and landslides leading to fatal accidents.

Sharma said that it has been observed that during the monsoon collapse of bridges and roads, flooding of drinking water schemes, breakage of water pipes, electricity wires and poles hinders the essential services. He directed the concerned departments to keep note of the areas vulnerable to such damages and act early and swiftly to minimise the risks. Need was felt for small dams to be brought under the ambit of Dams Safety Act, 2021, and in future construction should be carried as per the procedures laid under the Act.

He said that apart from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Home Guards and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, there are over 15,000 ‘Apda Mitra’ and state volunteers in the state to assist in any emergent situation. He further said that in order to ensure availability of trained troops, the Apda Mitra and other volunteers should be provided with frequent trainings and workshops. Additionally, safety programmes and mock drills should be conducted by NDRF and SDRF in schools and public places to raise awareness and check preparedness. Sharma said that there should be no delay in providing aids, grants and relief fund benefits to the affected and needy people. He directed the officers to clear any backlogs in this regard. The areas prone to risks must also ensure advance stocking of food items, blankets, sleeping bags, water storage tanks and fogging machines to cater to the needs at the time of emergency.

During the meeting the deputy commissioners were asked constantly update data entries on National Disaster Management Information System (NDMIS) for smooth functioning of financial matters.

Director and special secretary, Disaster Management, DC Rana, director, Indian Meteorological Department, director, Central Water Commission, Shimla, director Energy, senior officials of NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, Home Guards were present at the meeting, whereas, deputy commissioners of all districts joined the meeting virtually.