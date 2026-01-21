Himachal Pradesh tableau to return on Kartavya Path after 6 years

After a gap of six years, Himachal Pradesh tableau — showcasing the valour of the martyrs of the state– is set to return on Kartavya Path for Republic Day parade on January 26. The tableau will depict the state’s illustrious “veer gatha”, reflecting the state’s significant contribution to the nation’s defence forces. (HT File)

The tableau marks Himachal’s return to Kartavya Path after its last appearance in 2020.

“This year, approval has been granted to present Veerbhoomi Himachal in the Republic Day parade under the theme ‘Veer Naman’. It is a matter of great pride for the state,” confirmed a senior officer of the language, art and culture department.

Himachal’s soldiers have earned 1,203 gallantry medals, including four Param Vir Chakras, two Ashok Chakras and 10 Mahavir Chakras. With its return to the national stage, Himachal’s tableau is expected to pay a powerful tribute to the bravery of its soldiers while reaffirming the state’s unique place in India’s cultural and military landscape.

The tableau will depict the state’s illustrious “veer gatha”, reflecting the state’s significant contribution to the nation’s defence forces. Known both as Devbhoomi and Veerbhoomi, the hill state has a long-standing association with courage and sacrifice.

The narrative of bravery will begin with Major Somnath Sharma, India’s first Param Vir Chakra awardee. Visuals of these gallantry award winners will be featured in the tableau, set against a backdrop of majestic snow-clad mountains.

According to officials, the tableau will showcase photographs and representations of Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra and Mahavir Chakra awardees from the state, underlining Himachal’s deep roots in India’s military history. The stories of courage from the region have long been an integral part of the armed forces’ legacy.

The last the Himachal Pradesh tableau, in 2020, was on the theme of Kullu Dussehra, in 2018 the theme of Himachal Pradesh tableau was 2,000 year old heritage of a Lahaul-Spiti monastery, in 2017 it was Chamba Rumal showcasing traditional embroidery and in 2012 the theme was Tribal culture and craftsmanship of Kinnaur.