Himachal secures 5th position in NAS survey

Himachal has achieved a significant milestone by securing the fifth position in the National Achievement Survey (NAS), 2025, also known as PARAKH 2025, a dramatic improvement from its 21st position in 2021. According to the survey, Himachal Pradesh ranked second at the Class 3 level, fifth at Class 6, and fourth at Class 9. (HT Photo)

In significant improvement of ranking, Himachal is now fifth as against 21st position in 2021 survey conducted during the previous government.

According to the survey, Himachal Pradesh ranked second at the Class 3 level, fifth at Class 6, and fourth at Class 9.

“Though lot needs to be done but we are moving in the right direction,” said education minister Rohit Thakur. “When we came to power, Himachal Pradesh was lagging in every in terms of standards of education owing to failure of the previous BJP government to take corrective steps.”

Rajesh Sharma, state project director Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan termed the state’s performance in NAS 2025 as a major achievement. He stated that an official announcement regarding this ranking will be made on July 2 in Delhi, where he will represent the state.