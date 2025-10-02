Himachal sees 39% excess rain this monsoon, highest in 29 yrs

This year, Himachal Pradesh has received the highest rainfall during monsoon season in the last 29 years and 15th highest rainfall in the last 125 years. The southwest monsoon entered in Himachal on June 20 this year and covered the entire state by June 24, one day earlier as compared to the normal onset date of covering the entire state (June 25). (PTI)

According to IMD’s monsoon report, the hill-state recorded 39% excess rainfall during the monsoon season (from June 1 to September 30) with 1,022.5 mm of actual rainfall against its normal 734.4 mm. However, the highest rainfall (1,314.6 mm) was recorded in the year 1922 for the period of 1901 to 2025.

Last year, the state had recorded 600.8 mm rainfall (18% less) during the monsoon season, after 886 mm (21% excess) seasonal rainfall recorded in 2023.

The southwest monsoon entered in Himachal on June 20 this year and covered the entire state by June 24, one day earlier as compared to the normal onset date of covering the entire state (June 25). In the last 29 years, the earliest onset of southwest monsoon was on June 9 in 2000 and the most delayed onset was on July 5 in 2010.

The monsoon withdrew from parts of Himachal on September 24, and from the entire state on September 26, one day after as compared to normal complete withdrawal date (September 25).

In June, Himachal received 135 mm actual rainfall against its normal value of 101.1 mm which was 34% more than its Long Period Average. Districts Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur received large excess rainfall; districts Bilaspur, Kangra, Kullu and Una received excess rainfall; district Chamba received normal rainfall and remaining districts of the state received deficient rainfall.

The state received 250.3 mm actual rainfall against its normal value of 255.9 mm which was 2% lesser than its Long Period Average in July. District Shimla received large excess rainfall; districts Kullu and Mandi received excess rainfall; districts Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Hamirpur, Sirmaur, Solan and Una received normal rainfall and district Lahaul-Spiti received large deficient rainfall.

In August, 68% excess rainfall was recorded in Himachal with 431.3 mm actual rainfall against its normal value of 256.8 mm. Districts Bilaspur, Chamba, Kinnaur, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Una received large excess rainfall; districts Hamirpur, Kangra and Sirmaur have received excess rainfall and district Lahaul-Spiti has received normal rainfall.

Excessive rains wreaked havoc in the hill state, which suffered losses to the tune of more than ₹4,881 crore. The state witnessed 47 cloudbursts, 98 flash floods and 148 major landslides this monsoon, while 454 people died in such incidents.

Light rain till October 4: IMD

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted light rainfall at isolated places in Himachal till October 4, and light to moderate rainfall at a few places on October 5. While, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places on October 6, heavy rainfall is also likely at a few places on October 7.

The maximum temperatures are expected to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees during the next 4-5 days.