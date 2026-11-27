The state government has approved a uniform state policy for the valuation, determination and periodic revision of rates for the sale and supply of surplus raw water from all existing and future water resources and projects of the state, including inter-state water projects.

The policy also covers all existing and future projects of Himachal Pradesh from which surplus raw water is supplied to other states or eligible agencies. (HT File) more less

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Under the policy, an initial benchmark rate of ₹100/1,000 cubic feet has been approved for the valuation and supply of surplus raw water. The rates will be revised periodically on the basis of the wholesale price index (WPI), ensuring that the economic value of water is protected against changes in prevailing price levels.

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In a statement issued on Thursday, the state government said the policy will ensure transparent and economically rational valuation of the state’s water resources while safeguarding its financial interests.

It also provides a uniform mechanism for determining the rates of surplus raw water supplied to neighbouring states, government agencies and industries, wherever permissible, after meeting the present and future requirements for the state. However, this framework will not apply to water utilised for domestic purposes within the state.

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{{^usCountry}} The matter assumes significance in the context of the Kishau Multipurpose Project, under which Himachal Pradesh has an allocated share equivalent to 3.154% of the live storage of the dam, amounting to approximately 42 million cubic metres. The state also has an allocated share of Yamuna waters under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed among the upper Yamuna basin states. The MoU envisages the development of Lakhwar, Kishau and Renuka Ji Dam projects for optimum utilisation of the basin’s water resources. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The matter assumes significance in the context of the Kishau Multipurpose Project, under which Himachal Pradesh has an allocated share equivalent to 3.154% of the live storage of the dam, amounting to approximately 42 million cubic metres. The state also has an allocated share of Yamuna waters under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed among the upper Yamuna basin states. The MoU envisages the development of Lakhwar, Kishau and Renuka Ji Dam projects for optimum utilisation of the basin’s water resources. {{/usCountry}}

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The policy also covers all existing and future projects of Himachal Pradesh from which surplus raw water is supplied to other states or eligible agencies.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government was committed to protecting Himachal Pradesh’s natural resources and ensuring that the state received appropriate economic returns from its valuable water resources.

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He said that water was one of the most important assets of the state and its economic value must be recognised while entering into any arrangement for supplying surplus water to other states or agencies. The policy would establish a transparent and uniform mechanism for determining water rates and their periodic revision, thereby protecting the long-term financial interests of the state.

The CM said that the government would ensure that the interests and requirements of the state were fully safeguarded before making any surplus water available to other states. He said that the state’s drinking water, irrigation, agricultural, environmental and developmental needs would remain paramount.