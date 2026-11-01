Himalayan effort to revive Ladakh’s living history

Heavy rainfall and sudden cloudbursts, intensified by climate change in recent years, are taking a toll on the fragile heritage of Ladakh, particularly its centuries-old wall murals and sacred structures. Human-driven change compounds these environmental threats. As modern concrete construction gains favour over traditional architecture, historic buildings often fall into neglect. When an ancient wall painting is lost or the fabric of a historic monastery deteriorates beyond repair, the unique history and traditional knowledge embedded within it are lost forever.

In Ladakh, heritage is inseparable from the landscape. (HT Photo)

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Against this backdrop, a quiet but determined preservation movement has taken root. Two local organisations—the Himalayan Cultural Heritage Foundation (HCHF), founded by Sonam Wangchok, and the Shesrig Foundation, founded by art conservator Noor Jahan—are working to restore the region’s vulnerable treasures through community involvement.

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“The threat to our heritage is both environmental and human-made. The growing preference for modern conveniences over traditional ways of life has led people to neglect old structures, replacing them with concrete buildings and erasing historical and religious values. Protecting this fragile legacy requires patience, resources, and a sustained commitment to working alongside local residents,” says Wongchuk.

Regarding the technical challenges of restoring Leh’s ancient wall murals, natural materials, and traditional techniques, Noor Jahan said, “Conserving Ladakh’s ancient wall paintings is challenging because of the region’s extreme climatic conditions, low humidity, and significant temperature fluctuations. Many of these paintings are executed on earthen walls using traditional mud plaster, natural pigments, and organic binders. Over time, water seepage, structural movement, dust, soot, and the deterioration of the earthen substrate have resulted in cracks, flaking, and loss of original paint layers. One of the biggest challenges is that we are not just conserving the paintings but also the earthen surfaces on which they were created.”

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Himalayan effort to revive Ladakh’s living history

{{^usCountry}} “At the Shesrig Foundation, we try to use compatible traditional materials such as locally sourced earth, clay, sand, and natural fibres like straw for plaster repairs. Our conservation approach involves careful cleaning, consolidation of fragile paint layers, and stabilisation of damaged plaster, using minimal and reversible interventions wherever possible. We also use scientific documentation and multispectral imaging to better understand the condition of the paintings,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “At the Shesrig Foundation, we try to use compatible traditional materials such as locally sourced earth, clay, sand, and natural fibres like straw for plaster repairs. Our conservation approach involves careful cleaning, consolidation of fragile paint layers, and stabilisation of damaged plaster, using minimal and reversible interventions wherever possible. We also use scientific documentation and multispectral imaging to better understand the condition of the paintings,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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When asked how local villagers and monks describe the impact of restored sites on their lives, she said that monasteries, temples, and village shrines in Ladakh are not simply historical structures; they are living spaces deeply connected to the faith, identity, and collective memory of local communities.

“In our interactions with monks and villagers, we often see how meaningful it is for them to witness neglected heritage sites being cared for again. For monks, restoring sacred paintings and spaces helps preserve religious traditions and teachings passed down through generations. For villagers, these sites represent their ancestral history and cultural identity, and their restoration brings a renewed sense of pride and responsibility towards their heritage.”

Tangible, intangible heritage

In Ladakh, heritage is inseparable from the landscape. It endures in ancient monasteries perched on steep mountain slopes, secluded temples hidden in remote gorges, painted gateway stupas along old village routes, and artistic skills passed down through generations. These sites are far more than historical remnants; they are living repositories of collective memory, faith, and cultural identity for the communities that surround them.

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Addressing the threats facing Ladakh’s material culture requires far more than occasional technical intervention. It demands long-term commitment, specialised skills, and local stewardship. HCHF and the Shesrig Foundation bring complementary strengths to this task, bridging the gap between physical conservation and living traditions.

Shesrig undertakes hands-on field conservation at historic sites while operating a dedicated art conservation studio in Leh’s Old Town. At this studio, portable artefacts are systematically examined, documented, treated, and restored. Beyond immediate repair work, the space serves as an important hub for building local conservation expertise within Ladakh.

Himalayan effort to revive Ladakh’s living history

HCHF focuses on both tangible and intangible heritage. Alongside the preservation of historic structures, its initiatives seek to revive traditional art forms, music, cultural practices, and oral histories. This dual approach reflects the understanding that physical objects and structures derive their true meaning from the communities that practice and pass on these traditions.

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To support these broader goals, HCHF collaborates with conservators from Art Conservation Solutions, INTACH, Shesrig, and independent experts to document and restore fragile wall paintings.

Community-led restoration

The power of this collaborative model is illustrated across several key regional projects:

Chomo Phu Lhakhang (Nubra Valley): Tucked inside a gorge above Disket Monastery, this secluded 14th-century temple dedicated to nuns faced decay due to its extreme isolation. In 2020, with financial support from the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, comprehensive conservation work stabilized the structure and restored its delicate painted surfaces, drawing attention to a vital yet long-overlooked religious landmark.

Shara’s Gateway Stupa: Restoring this 13th-century painted stupa placed village residents at the centre of the project. Working alongside technical experts, local villagers demonstrated that heritage conservation can become a shared collective responsibility rather than an isolated external intervention.

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Tangyar Gonpa: Restoration at this 19th-century monastery treated architecture, artwork, and local religious practice as an interconnected ecosystem, ensuring that physical repairs respected the living spiritual context of the site.

Supported by Tata Trusts, HCHF and Shesrig also conduct regular workshops and public seminars to train monks and community members in long-term maintenance and cultural stewardship. By bringing heritage professionals and local residents into direct dialogue, these programmes build public awareness and reinforce the reality that long-term preservation relies on shared community ownership.