Hoshiarpur: Taking suo motu cognizance of the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl by her school head in one of the government schools in Hoshiarpur district, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has directed the authorities concerned to expedite the investigation and ensure strict application of the Protection of Children from Sexual offences (POCSO) Act and other legal provisions.

Taking cognizance of the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl by her school head in one of the government schools in Hoshiarpur district, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has directed the authorities to expedite the investigation.

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Stating that the alleged offence by an educator against his pupil was deeply disturbing, the NCW has called for strict legal and administrative action.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the authorities to look into other delinquencies, if any, of the accused in the past. She has also sought specialised medical care, legal aid and prompt compensation for the victim.

An action taken report has been sought within seven days.

The 52-year-old headmaster of the school was arrested last Thursday after the incident was reported to the police.

A case under Section 65(2) of BNS and Section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered against him at Hariana police station. The offence took place on August 11.

In his complaint, the victim’s father alleged that after school, the accused offered to drop his daughter home in his car and instead took her to a place near the village’s cremation ground where he allegedly raped her.

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{{^usCountry}} The victim’s father also alleged that the headmaster had been harassing his daughter for quite some time but she concealed the matter from the family out of fear. She spoke at length about the accused’s inappropriate behaviour after the physical assault on August 11, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim’s father also alleged that the headmaster had been harassing his daughter for quite some time but she concealed the matter from the family out of fear. She spoke at length about the accused’s inappropriate behaviour after the physical assault on August 11, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The girl, who has since been admitted to the civil hospital was taken to the court for her statement on Wednesday. Doctors at the hospital said she was dealing with severe mental trauma.

The accused, meanwhile, has been remanded in judicial custody.