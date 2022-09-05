HP cabinet approves CM fellowship scheme

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, in its meeting here on Monday, approved the start of ‘Mukhya Mantri Shodh Protsahan Yojana’, which will provide a monthly fellowship of ₹3000 to research scholars for three years from the date of registration.

The meeting was presided over by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The cabinet gave a nod to grant child adoption leave of 180 days to the regular female employees of the state government by adopting Rule 43-B of CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972.

It decided to open two new patwar circles at Mandesar and Dakriyana under sub-tehsil Krishangarh in Solan district; Lalari in sub-tehsil Haroli of Una district; Hathol and Tyalu in Nadaun subdivision of Hamirpur district; Thapkaur under Indora tehsil; Kamnala under Nurpur tehsil of Kangra district and Sail by bifurcating patwar circle Charana in Nauradhar tehsil of Sirmaur district.

It also gave its approval to create a new Kanungo circle Bassi in the Shri Naina Devi Ji assembly segment of Bilaspur district.

The cabinet decided to open a new degree college at Balh Seena in Jhanduta of Bilaspur district and Masrund in Churah Vidhan assembly segment of Chamba district. The initial grant of ₹5 crore each would be given to set up the new colleges along with the creation of 16 posts each of different categories in both the institutes.

It gave its nod to enhance the block government guarantee from ₹35 crore to ₹50 crore in favour of the national minorities development and finance corporation, New Delhi.

The cabinet decided to fill up 18 posts of different categories in the office of advocate general (AG), Himachal Pradesh.

Approval was given to open a new police post within the premises of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur, along with the creation of six posts of different categories.

The cabinet gave its approval to enhance the honorarium of special police officers (SPOs) posted in border areas of the state by ₹900 per month with effect from September 1, 2022. This would benefit about 510 SPOs deployed in the border areas.

It also decided to set up Transport Nagar at Solan to sort out the problem of congestion in Solan Municipal Area due to haphazard parking and encroached roads and automobile repair shops.

The cabinet decided to upgrade government high schools in Khini, Shala Nishar, Shodh Adhar and Kandha in Mandi district, Sai Barhmna, Niharkhan Vasla, Bhager, Panehra and Kallar in Bilaspur district and Bhatoli Kalan in Solan district to senior secondary schools.

It also decided to upgrade government middle schools in Jwalapur, Thari, Khalboot and Dobha in Mandi district, Digthali, Jamla, Swana, Sidhsuh, Haritlayanger, Mandyali and Bhated in Bilaspur district, and Dharmpur in Solan district to government high schools along with creation and filling up 84 posts of different categories in these schools.

Approval was also given to upgrade government middle schools in Baila and Churadh in Mandi district to government high schools along with the creation of 16 posts and government primary school Amroa in Bilaspur district to government middle school along with the creation and filling up of three posts.

The cabinet gave its consent to create 12 posts of officials for making newly constructed sports infrastructure in the state functional, including an indoor stadium in Nurpur in Kangra district, Janjheli in Mandi district and a sports hostel, Dutt Nagar in Rampur, Shimla.