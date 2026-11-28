The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) pensioners on Friday gheraoed the office of the corporation’s managing director in Shimla, demanding clearance of pending dues, medical reimbursement bills, pension-related payments and other financial benefits.

The HRTC managing director Rahul Kumar said the corporation was regularly holding meetings with pensioners and their representatives to discuss and resolve their grievances. (HT Photo for representation) more less

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The retired employees warned that they would intensify their agitation across Himachal if their demands on pending DA arrears, pension, medical reimbursement and other dues are not met.

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Speaking to the media after the protest, Devraj Thakur, state president of the HRTC Retired Employees Association, said pensioners had been compelled to take to the streets despite their advanced age because their long-pending financial demands had not been resolved. He alleged that retired and serving HRTC employees had been deprived of benefits granted to employees of other government departments and questioned why transport corporation employees were being treated differently.

Thakur said the previous BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur had implemented the new pay scales but pensioners and serving HRTC employees were still deprived of installments of ₹50,000 each, which he said had been announced around five years ago.

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{{^usCountry}} He said nearly 40% of the workforce was suffering from various health problems, including respiratory ailments, cancer and kidney-related diseases, while medical reimbursement bills continued to remain pending. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said nearly 40% of the workforce was suffering from various health problems, including respiratory ailments, cancer and kidney-related diseases, while medical reimbursement bills continued to remain pending. {{/usCountry}}

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Thakur said the chief minister had earlier approved ₹20 crore for medical reimbursement, benefiting retired and serving employees, and had assured that bills related to serious illnesses would be cleared on priority as soon as they were forwarded by the respective units. However, he alleged that the corporation management had failed to honour the assurance and that pensioners undergoing treatment at major hospitals, including PGI, were still facing delays in the payment of their medical bills.

The HRTC managing director Rahul Kumar said the corporation was regularly holding meetings with pensioners and their representatives to discuss and resolve their grievances. He said the management had been making efforts to address the issues raised by various stakeholder groups and had recently released the pending 3% DA following government directions. Kumar said some medical reimbursement cases had been cleared and assured that the remaining demands would be discussed with the pensioners.

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