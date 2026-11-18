With the 2027 Punjab assembly elections due early next year, the proposed registration of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) as a political party has run into a legal and political controversy. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has flagged what it describes as “grave and highly sensitive” inputs against the organisation, raising questions about its alleged separatist links and the implications of granting it political recognition. The matter is before the Delhi high court, with the outfit seeking directions to the poll panel to complete its registration within a week. (HT Photo)

The matter is before the Delhi high court, with the outfit seeking directions to the poll panel to complete its registration within a week. Here is a look at the controversy, the legal provisions governing party registration and what is at stake for its electoral ambitions.

When was the party formed, and when did it apply for registration?

Waris Punjab De was founded by actor-activist Deep Sidhu in September 2021, during the farmers’ agitation. Sidhu died in a road accident in February 2022, after which jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh emerged as its prominent face.

In January 2025, Amritpal’s father, Tarsem Singh, and Faridkot MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa announced the formation of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) as a political party. The organisation applied to the ECI for registration and approval of its name on January 22, 2025.

What does the law say?

Under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, an association or body of Indian citizens seeking registration as a political party must apply to the ECI within 30 days of its formation.

The application must include the particulars specified under the Act and comply with the additional documentation requirements laid down in the Registration of Political Parties (Furnishing of Additional Particulars) Order, 1992. Applications submitted beyond the prescribed 30-day period are generally time-barred.

Why has the ECI delayed registration?

According to the ECI’s submissions before the Delhi high court, it acknowledged the application on February 6, 2025, and issued a deficiency letter on September 10. The organisation submitted its response in January 2026.

The Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) submitted a favourable verification report on April 27, 2026. However, the ECI said it received objections on July 9, alleging the organisation had separatist roots. Following these objections, the CEO was directed to conduct a comprehensive background inquiry and submit a detailed report. The ECI has told the court that the report is still awaited.

What are the ECI’s concerns?

In an affidavit filed before the Delhi high court on November 3, the ECI described Waris Punjab De as having separatist roots. It also referred to its founders and individuals associated with the organisation having been detained under the National Security Act (NSA). The poll panel said it had received sensitive inputs raising concerns about the organisation’s allegiance to the country’s sovereignty, unity and integrity. It argued that granting registration without completing the examination could have serious implications.

Can it contest the 2027 polls without registration?

The organisation can field candidates as Independents even if it does not secure registration as a political party. However, each candidate would have to contest independently and would not automatically be entitled to a common election symbol. This could weaken its electoral prospects by making it difficult to project a unified political identity across constituencies. It would also have financial implications, as candidates would be subject to individual expenditure limits without the distinction available between party expenditure and a candidate’s personal election spending.

Will registration guarantee a common election symbol?

No. Registration under Section 29A is a necessary condition, but it does not automatically guarantee a reserved or common election symbol. Under the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, a registered but unrecognised political party may seek a common symbol subject to the applicable conditions. The ECI has maintained that an organisation awaiting registration has no automatic right to a common symbol.

What are the possible outcomes?

The organisation is pursuing legal remedies to expedite its registration and has indicated that it intends to contest the 2027 Punjab assembly elections under all circumstances. Senior leader and Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali has said the party will exhaust legal options before exploring alternatives, including contesting on the symbol of another registered political party.

The next hearing, scheduled for January 11, 2027, could be significant in determining the way forward.