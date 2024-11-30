HT Interview: Focus needs to be on development, not politics, says Arora

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajya Sabha member from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, has completed nearly 30 months. During his time in the Parliament, he has raised multiple issues related to Punjab and the industrial city of Ludhiana. He has also kept a close watch on drug menace and the pollution of Buddha Nullah, a bane for the city. According to Arora, a lot has been done to address the issues, but more work is needed. The MP spoke to Tarsem Deogan about his vision. Edited excerpts from the interview: Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, has completed nearly 30 months. During his time in the Parliament, he has raised multiple issues related to Punjab and the industrial city of Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Q As your terms near 30 months, what are some of the key accomplishments?

My journey as a Rajya Sabha MP, which began in April 2022, has been both challenging and rewarding. Among the initiatives I’m most proud of are the upgrade of ESI Hospital in Ludhiana, setting up an ESIC medical college, and developing critical infrastructure like bridges on the Sidhwan Canal, Halwara Airport, and Ludhiana’s cycle tracks.

Q: You pledged your Parliamentary salary to charitable and developmental causes. Could you elaborate?

From the very beginning, I pledged to donate my entire salary to charity and developmental efforts.The financial commitment allows me to focus on people’s welfare and development without any personal interest, which I believe is the essence of true public service.

Q: Infra development appears to be a cornerstone for you. What are some ongoing projects?

Infrastructure development directly impacts people’s quality of life and drives economic growth. My focus stems from a desire to create sustainable, functional, and efficient public spaces. Ongoing projects include the beautification of areas under Ludhiana’s elevated highway, upgrading Ludhiana and Dhandari Kalan railway stations, and constructing parking lots under the highway with a capacity of 750 vehicles—the first such initiative by NHAI in the country.

Q: How do you balance your role in Parliament with work on the ground?

Parliamentary sessions are often disrupted or adjourned early, I utilise the time to visit project sites and interact with stakeholders to ensure progress. My questions in Parliament —156 to date, 140 of which pertain to Punjab — focus on public interest issues.

Q: You’ve emphasised that your approach transcends party lines. Could you explain why this is important in today’s political landscape?

Development should never be limited by political affiliations. My goal has always been to work for the public good, regardless of party lines. By focusing on Ludhiana’s and Punjab’s needs — be it through infrastructure, healthcare, or industrial development — I’ve gained the trust of people across the spectrum. Th collaborative approach has been crucial in achieving milestones like the approval of vehicle underpasses (VUPs) in Ludhiana, addressing traffic blackspots, and ensuring long-pending projects like focal point roads are completed.