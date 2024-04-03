HT Interview: For SAD, Panth and Punjab matter more than power, says Sukhbir Badal

For the first time since 1996, the SAD is fighting the Lok Sabha polls without an alliance with the BJP. Is it out of choice or compulsion? SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal during an interaction at HT office in Mohali on Tuesday. (SANJEEV SHARMA/HT)

Unlike all other parties, our priority is Punjab. For others, it’s just a numbers game. For us whether we win a seat or not, we will continue fighting for the state. The Akali Dal is a 103-year-old party with a history of struggles and agitations against oppression and discrimination. Had we been in the numbers game, our leaders, including my father Sardar Parkash Singh Badal, would not have gone to jail. The Khalsa Panth is our base and we won’t compromise on Punjab’s prestige and interests.

What led to the breakdown of your alliance talks with the BJP?

First of all, we wanted them to stop meddling in Sikh religious affairs. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), an elected body of the Sikhs, has been divided, something even the British could not do but the Centre did by amending an Act in Parliament. In Maharashtra, there is an Act to govern the management of Takht Nanded Sahib. There used to be four Sikh MPs nominated to run the gurdwara administration along with nominees from the SGPC, Singh Sabha, Chief Khalsa Diwan and local Sikhs, which has now been changed to 12 members nominated by the state government. You can’t interfere in anybody’s religious affairs. It’s not a good policy. Interference will lead to resentment. We faced a bad phase (of militancy) in Punjab and we don’t want that again. The nation belongs to every citizen, irrespective of religion. Today, minorities are feeling insecure.

The second issue was the release of Bandhi Singhs (Sikh detenues), who have completed their sentence. These convicts are not seeking pardon. They want the government to act according to the law without discrimination. Even (former PM) Rajiv Gandhi’s killers were released. People from Punjab are overstaying in jails despite having completed their terms. We also demanded that Amritpal Singh, now lodged under NSA in Assam be transferred to Punjab.

You also put forth the pre-condition on farmers’ issues?

We want that the promises made to the farmers be fulfilled. Criminal cases against farmers during the 2020-21 agitation should be withdrawn. This agreement was not between the Akali Dal and the Centre but between the government and the farmers. Farmers who were killed and injured in Lakhimpur Kheri should be compensated adequately. A committee on MSP should have been constituted but it was never formed. The moment the agitation was called off, all commitments were forgotten.

But, seeking commitments on the convicts of acts of terrorism and those facing grave NSA is fraught with repercussions in elections. Weren’t you asking for too much from the BJP in lieu of an alliance?

We are against NSA in principle. Laws are being misused according to whims and fancies now. For Bandhi Sikhs, we are not seeking any concession. After completing their jail term of 15 to 20 years, their release is their fundamental right. You can’t keep them in jail for 30 years. Even the Supreme Court has asked the government to decide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement during the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in 2019 for releasing Balwant Singh Rajoana (convict on death sentence in the former chief Beant Singh assassination case) and a notification was also issued. PM should not make announcements which he cannot implement.

Why did the BJP not agree to pre-conditions for an alliance?

I can’t answer that. It is for them (BJP) to answer. National parties pitch one community against the other as they look at votebank politics. In the past five years in Parliament, you will find only Harsimrat Kaur (of the SAD) raised her voice for farmers despite the fact that the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress have more members from Punjab.

What changes you see in the BJP’s alliance dynamics with regional parties since 2014?

In Punjab, you can’t force your way. Any party coming to the state should win hearts of the people and not the numbers. Parties come here with aggression to capture seats. I say ‘rishte joro sab de naal’ ( make relations with all). But, all they want is to adopt the policy of poaching.

But you have been all praises for Prime Minister on his pro-Sikh gestures.

Opening the Kartarpur Corridor and striking off names of Sikhs from the blacklist were good, but the mini parliament of Sikhs (SGPC) has been broken. If you want to play a role in managing gurdwaras, field your candidates. Let Sikhs decide who manages their shrines. The BJP should make the Sikh community feel that we are with you. The Sikhs are easy to placate. ‘Sadi thodi jye hi balle balle koi karde the assi qatl bhi maaf kard dene haan.’

The BJP has been trying to expand its base in Punjab by inducting the Sikh faces.

It will not work. They don’t have any base in Punjab.Let the results come and you’ll see the BJP’s performance. But, our focus is the AAP because they are ruling in Punjab. Look at the ‘love affair’ of the AAP and the Congress. Punjab Congress leaders call Bhagwant Mann a chor (thief) here but are sharing the stage to save (Delhi CM Arvind) Kejriwal, who is mahachor (bigger thief). The Delhi liquor scam has been replicated in Punjab.

Historically, the Akali Dal has been a champion of more power to states. But the BJP stands for a strong Centre. What it means for federalism?

When Narendra Modi was the Gujarat chief minister, he was the biggest votary for federalism and more power to states. As CM he knew that if states don’t have a say, they can’t function. But the GST regime has changed everything. It has become the biggest weapon of the Centre to take state finances in its hands. Why should the state GST go to the Centre first and come back after three months?

Why did you decide not to contest this time?

I want to campaign for the party. If I fight the elections, it won’t be doing justice to the people of my constituency. When you’re a commander, you lead from the front.

What’s your take on the INDIA bloc accusing the BJP of trying to crush Opposition by misusing central agencies?

I strongly believe (government) agencies should not be used as a political tool. Their credibility is affected. The ED appears to have become a weapon. In a democracy, you can’t win hearts with dictatorship.

What will be SAD’s main poll plank in the Lok Sabha elections?

We are the voice of Punjab. If people of the state want the voice of Punjab in Parliament, then Punjabis and the Khalsa Panth have only one option ---- the Akali Dal.

But the AAP says it’s the real voice of Punjab?

They are the voice of Kejriwal.

Before embarking on the Punjab Bachao Yatra, you publicly apologised in the Golden Temple for the 2015 sacrilege incidents. Do you think it’s a closed chapter now or will it continue to haunt the Akalis?

The Akali Dal never politicises sensitive religious issues. Sacrileges are happening now as well. If we had to draw any political dividend out of it, we would have made it an issue. I spoke from my heart. I’m pained that the sacrileges happened when we were in power. I apologised to our Guru.

In the run-up to Lok Sabha polls, Punjab has seen a flurry of defections. But, Akali Dal is not a party choice for defectors.

We are not running a waste management company.

You are now pivoting the Akali politics to Panthic issues. How will it help you reclaim the support of Sikhs and farmers who deserted your party in last two assembly elections?

In 2017, we had 31% of votes and Congress 34%. In 2022, the Congress went down to 21%, and we slipped from 31% to 20% because it wasn’t an election, it was a wave. Kejriwal promised everything to people with a straight face. Now, the AAP’s credibility has hit rock bottom. No national party can sustain itself in Punjab. If you look today, it appears that the BJP is in alliance with the Congress as so many Congress leaders have shifted to the saffron party now. The original BJP leaders have been sidelined.

In view of BJP’s dominance in national politics, what future holds for regional parties?

Regional parties have future. But, only those parties with strong leaders who espouse and deliver on regional aspirations will survive. The SAD is still sustaining because of the credibility of Sardar Parkash Singh Badal.

What’s your take on the electoral bonds and poll funding issue?

The electoral bond list has already given the answer. The bond is not the way. What is the problem in giving cheques to parties in a transparent manner? You’re hiding everything when a company of ₹250-crore profit has given you ₹1,300 crore in electoral bonds.

This is the first election you’re leading since your father’s death.

It’s very difficult. I’m not even 20% of him... see I’m a fighter and I accept challenges. I’m leading from the front.