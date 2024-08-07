HT Interview: J&K is full ready to hold assembly elections, says Lt Guv Manoj Sinha

Five years after the abrogation of Article 370 that nullified Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and split the erstwhile state into two Union Territories, J&K is on course to holding its first assembly election in a decade in line with the Supreme Court-mandated deadline of September 30. Ahead of the Election Commission’s two-day visit to Jammu and Srinagar on August 8, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, 65, who has been at the helm of the UT for the past four years, spoke to Hindustan Times on new ground realities in the once strife-torn region, surge in terror strikes in Jammu and its shadow on assembly polls, and the Opposition’s criticism on the alleged crackdown on their dissent and vesting of more administrative and legal powers to his office. Edited excerpts: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha says J&K people have reposed faith in democracy. (HT photo)

What has changed in J&K in the last five years since the revocation of Article 370?

The most defining change is that democracy has taken deep roots here. There has been an inclusive growth touching all sections, particularly those who were long denied their right and share to development. Today, J&K is firmly on the path of peace and prosperity. Life is now as normal as any other place in the country. Visitors to Srinagar are surprised to find a vibrant night life that was unimaginable a few years ago. The Union Territory is now a model of urban transformation. You see it all over whether it’s the re-modelled Lal Chowk or Polo Market. The common man feels empowered and doesn’t follow someone’s diktat. We have succeeded in putting systems in place. Transparency, accountability and financial prudence have become important factors in governance here which was missing before 2019.

What are the tangible markers of the ‘Naya Kashmir’ promise of the Narendra Modi government?

Five key sectors are worth mentioning. The pace of implementation is now 10-times compared to pre-2019. After implementation of the Public Services Guarantee Act, citizens can now avail more than 1,100 time-bound services online as compared just two dozen five years ago. The users’ approval rating is close to 85% that has bolstered people’s trust in the government. We are now a good model of e-governance.

On infrastructure and connectivity, highway and tunnel projects worth ₹1.5 lakh crore are under implementation. When I took over as Lt Governor in 2020, the travel time from Jammu to Srinagar was eight hours. Now it’s five hours. The Katra-Delhi greenfield expressway will be operational this year. From 20-22 flights, Srinagar now has 140 flights daily. The number of flights from Jammu has grown from half a dozen to 48 a day. New terminals are coming up at both airports.

The Kashmir-Kanyakumari rail link will be operational this year. The Prime Minister’s Development Plan, formulated in 2015 after the Kashmir floods, was moving slow. We lent it momentum. Today, 35 projects are complete and 18 more will be inaugurated this year.

The three-tier panchayati raj was empowered despite its late implementation here. Fresh elections to panchayats and urban local bodies will be held in the near future as Parliament has cleared the provision for OBC reservation in these institutions.

A big transformation is happening in agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors. A holistic plan of 29 projects to boost productivity, implemented last year, will double the share of this sector in the state’s gross domestic product in five years.

A record number of tourists are coming to Jammu and Kashmir. Last year, the figure was 2.11 crore. Tourism and hospitality now have the status of industry. The success of the G-20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar has increased the influx of foreign tourists by two-and-a half times.

In six decades after 1947, Jammu and Kashmir got private investment of ₹14,000 crore. Among all states and UTs, our new industrial policy is offering best incentives, including the cheapest power. Today, we have investment proposals of 1.2 lakh crore. Of this, projects of about ₹7,000 crore have been commissioned, while others of ₹20,000 crore projects are under implementation. Regressive land laws have been amended to create land pool for the industry.

Jobs are a big issue here. We have given about 43,000 government jobs in the past five years. The state is already over-employed with 4.8 lakh sanctioned posts for a 1.4 crore population. So, the focus is on self-employment. Eight lakh youngsters have got financial help for enterprises. Nine lakh women are now affiliated with self-help groups.

In the hydel power sector, we will almost double our generation by commissioning four big projects in 2026-27. This will make us self-sufficient. The pace of implementation has increased 10 times with transparency and accountability.

What is your sense of the ground sentiment?

The most telling indicator of that is the 58% turnout in the recent Lok Sabha elections, something Jammu and Kashmir had never seen in 35 years. People have reposed faith in democracy and moved beyond the slogans of self-rule. ‘Vidhan Sabha chunav mein bhi log jam ke aur jhoom ke vote dalenge (There will be a record turnout in the assembly elections, too)’.

What do you make of the spike in terror strikes in Jammu region that has largely been free of violence over the past two decades?

Our focus has been the Kashmir valley. Security forces have eliminated all top commanders of terror outfits. Local recruitment is almost zero. For the last year and a half, our neighbour (Pakistan) has been trying to disturb Jammu. It was rattled and frustrated by the success of the G-20 meet and Lok Sabha elections. It is a fact that infiltration has happened. Those who have come are trained terrorists. Due to relative peace for two decades, deployment of security forces in the higher reaches was reduced. Terrorists took advantage of that. Our counter-strategy is now in place. Re-deployment on mountains has been done. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the situation. In the coming months, Jammu will be as normal as it was before.

Can the terror threat pose a challenge to the peaceful conduct of assembly elections in the next three months?

I don’t think so. The Election Commission team is coming on August 8 and 9. Once they decide, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is fully ready to hold the elections.

The Jammat-e-Islami, which stands proscribed for its secessionist ideology, has hinted at participating in elections if the ban is lifted. Is the government considering the change in Jamaat’s views?

If anyone wants to contest the elections and expresses faith in the Indian Constitution, he is free to do so. But the ban on the Jamaat will not be lifted.

Some mainstream Opposition parties contest that the tourism boom is not the real indicator of normalcy as there has been a surge in terror. They rue that civil liberties are being trampled upon.

We cannot go by some people’s parameters of normalcy. Figures speak for themselves. There is no stone-pelting and hartals which were the rule before 2019. Schools, business and traffic are normal. No top commander of any terror outfit is surviving. Killings of civilians and security forces are drastically down. Ask the common man how normal life is now. If some people can’t see this change, the defect lies in their vision. As far as civil society and press rights are concerned, there is complete freedom. But, when it comes to the country’s security, unity and integrity, there is a fine line which no one is allowed to cross.

The Centre has vested more administrative and legal powers to the L-G in J&K. What is the rationale when we are on course to having an elected government?

These powers were already in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which was enacted by Parliament and upheld by the Supreme Court. No amendment has been made to it. The ministry of home affairs has only notified the L-G’s powers.

But, the Opposition says it will render an elected chief minister powerless?

It doesn’t have to be seen this way. An elected government works for interests of the people. If the government’s agenda is to ensure peace and progress and prosperity, then where is the clash? I can assure that I will fully cooperate with the elected government.

Mainstream Kashmiri parties have accused the Centre of propping up its proxies in the Valley?

Not at all. The Lok Sabha elections were the most transparent poll Kashmir has seen in decades.

In the Lok Sabha election, Independent candidate Engineer Rashid, jailed in Tihar under the UAPA, got elected from Anantnag. Is there is an apprehension that other jailed persons, imprisoned for secessionist activities, may contest the assembly polls and get elected?

It is up to the people. They should bear in mind to elect only those who can contribute to development and peace in Jammu and Kashmir.