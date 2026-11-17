The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) issued show-cause notices to the Ambala deputy commissioner (DC) and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner for failing to submit reports. The matter came before the HHRC based on a complaint by Amandeep Singh Bhatia. During its hearing, on October 1, 2026, the commission sought detailed reports from the DC, MC commissioner and SP. (HT File)

The commission had sought reports from them in the collapse of an under-construction three-storeyed building at Dhulkot village, which resulted in the death of six persons and injuries to several labourers on September 26.

Judicial member of the commission, Kuldip Jain, directed the issuance of show-cause notices to both officials, seeking explanations for non-compliance with the commission’s explicit directions and for failing to request an extension of time to submit the required reports.

The matter came before the HHRC based on a complaint by Amandeep Singh Bhatia. During its hearing, on October 1, 2026, the commission sought detailed reports from the DC, MC commissioner and SP.

In his latest order, Jain observed that the DC was asked for the exact number of deceased or injured persons, relief and compensation provided to the victims or their families, steps taken by the district administration, and details of any magisterial or administrative inquiry conducted or ordered in the matter.

“Similarly, the commissioner was directed to clarify whether the building plan was duly sanctioned by the competent authority, whether construction adhered to the sanctioned plan and applicable building bye-laws, and to provide details of the owner, builder, contractor, architect and structural engineer responsible for the construction. Information regarding pre-incident site inspections was also sought,” the order read.

The commission noted that neither of the two officials had submitted the required reports nor requested an extension of time.

The HHRC observed that such non-compliance with its directions was serious. The concerned authorities were required to explain their position, and directed to submit their explanations along with complete reports containing all requested information at least one week before the next hearing date.

The next date of hearing in the matter has been fixed for December 16, 2026.

The commission already received a report from the SP on October 28, highlighting the FIR registered at Baldev Nagar police station in Ambala, under Sections 105, 110, 289 and 290 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The report further states that following the DC’s orders, a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted under the supervision of the assistant superintendent of police, Ambala, and the investigation is being conducted by this team.

“During the investigation, building materials and revenue records have been collected, and statements of the affected labourers and other witnesses have been recorded. The report also mentions that anticipatory bail petitions have been filed by certain accused persons before the Punjab and Haryana high court, where interim orders have been passed,” the order read.