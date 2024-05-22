Hurriyat advocates dialogue over Kashmir, says violence will keep pot boiling

Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq advocated for a dialogue among all stakeholders over Kashmir, saying “violence will keep the pot boiling”, while commemorating the death anniversaries of his father Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Hurriyat leader Abdul Gani Lone. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat Conference said violence will keep the pot boiling. (HT File)

Molvi Mohammad Farooq was assassinated by gunmen on May 21, 1990, and Abdul Gani Lone was killed on the same day in 2002. The latter was the father of separatist-turned-politician Sajad Lone, chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Hurriyat, in a statement on Monday, said it has always tried to emulate the principles of the two leaders while engaging for the resolution of the Kashmir conflict.

“Despite facing countless hurdles and hardships, Hurriyat stands firm in its approach of dealing with the conflict- severely affecting the people of J&K for decades, which is of dialogue among stakeholders. Peace, stability and security of the region will naturally follow. Belligerence and violence will only keep the pot boiling,” it said.

The statement comes as Kashmir witnessed a record voting turnout in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Two back to back militant attacks, which killed a BJP worker and injured a tourist couple, also rattled Kashmir on Saturday.

The Hurriyat demanded an end to the home incarceration of its leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and also of other political prisoners and youth

“APHC chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is also subjected to an, on and off, house arrest, despite being released after four plus years in September 2023 after going to the court,” the amalgam said.

“Since May 3, he has again been put under house… APHC said it has always argued that rulers should desist from using forcible measures and tactics and release all political prisoners and youth if they want to genuinely improve the situation and make headway,” it said.