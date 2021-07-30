Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / IAF chopper makes emergency landing at Malerkotla school
IAF chopper makes emergency landing at Malerkotla school
IAF chopper makes emergency landing at Malerkotla school
chandigarh news

IAF chopper makes emergency landing at Malerkotla school

Malerkotla DSP William Jeji said the chopper made the emergency landing after it developed a technical snag. IAF staff reached the site in another helicopter to repair the faulty chopper
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 12:41 AM IST

An Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper made an emergency landing on the ground of a private school on the Dhuri road in Malerkotla on Thursday.

Malerkotla DSP William Jeji said the chopper made the emergency landing after it developed a technical snag. IAF staff reached the site in another helicopter to repair the faulty chopper.

According to information, there were three people in the chopper which landed on the school ground around 11am and took off after repair at 1pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.