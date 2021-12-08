ICAR rankings: PAU slips to second spot among country’s agricultural universities

Slipping from the first position last year, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has ranked second among the agricultural universities of the country in the 2020 Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Rankings announced recently.

Among state agricultural universities, it has got the fifth position after ICAR National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal; ICAR Institute, New Delhi; ICAR Veterinary Research Institute; and GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pant Nagar. Last year, PAU was ranked second in the category.

Tejinder Singh Riar, additional director, communication, PAU, said 67 agricultural institutions were included in the rankings.

In 2016, PAU was ranked third among state agricultural universities. It slipped to the fourth place in 2017, further to seventh in 2018, before climbing to the second spot in 2019.

Notably, PAU also got the Sardar Patel Institution Award in 2018 from ICAR for overall achievements in the field of agriculture during 2012-2017.

PAU vice-chancellor DK Tiwari congratulated the faculty, staff and students for the latest achievement, and exhorted them to continue the hard work for the welfare of the farming community.